Chris Weidman provides injury update following loss to Brad Tavares

Chris Weidman provided an injury update following his most recent loss to Brad Tavares and it doesn't appear to be as severe as initially thought.

The former UFC middleweight champion returned to the octagon following a two-year absence as he recovered from a devastating leg injury that he sustained during his fight with Uriah Hall. He posted a clip from his SiriusXM show, where he described the injuries he sustained at UFC 292 and explained the series of tests that he competed.

He wrote:

"I got MRIs done on my tibia and fibula on both legs, got MRIs on both my knees, X-rays, and I've been waiting for results and I got the results back. There was no ligament tears at all, so ACL, LCL, MCL, PCL, all those Ls that you do not want to tear because that's like 6-months - a year of recovery. That kept me together, the ligaments are good."

Despite the positive news of his ligaments not being damaged, Chris Weidman noted that he did suffer a fracture in the fight. But, the 39-year-old mentioned that there is a positive as it won't be a lengthy recovery as he will be out for 4 weeks, saying:

"[The fracture] It's on the tibia head right below my knee is where it broke, upper tibia bone is what is fractured. Recovery-wise, it's not bad at all, four weeks. Four week recovery, that's it."

This is positive news for Chris Weidman as he already dealt with a grueling recovery to get back into the octagon and won't have to go through an uphill battle to compete again.

Chris Weidman thankful to his team for supporting him

Chris Weidman returned from a leg injury that could very well have ended his professional MMA career.

Despite losing a unanimous decision to Brad Tavares in his UFC return, the fact that he was able to compete again following the leg injury sustained against Uriah Hall was a win in itself. In addition to sharing his thoughts about his bout with Tavares, the former middleweight champion made sure to thank the support system around him for getting him physically and mentally prepared for his return after two years.

He wrote:

"I wanted to extend a huge thank you to everyone who supported me throughout this camp and fight week."

