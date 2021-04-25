Chris Weidman's crazy leg break at UFC 261 traumatised MMA Twitter

Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury at UFC 261. The former middleweight champion was unable to continue fighting after sustaining an injury similar to when Anderson Silva broke his leg against Weidman at UFC 168.

Chris Weidman, also known as 'Karma', sent shockwaves across the MMA community with the gruesome injury. Several fighters and fans were stunned to see the 36-year-old agonizing in pain.

Here's how MMA Twitter reacted to Weidman's injury:

My heart goes out to Chris Weidman.



No one wants to win like that.



Wishing him a speedy recovery. — The MMA Dude™ (@philthemmadude) April 25, 2021

1st fight: Jimmy Crute numb leg

2nd fight: Chris Weidman broken leg

Please God no more leg problems for the rest of the card #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/1WhWYxJBWi — A$AP Tan (@TanatswaHokonya) April 25, 2021

Me after seeing that Chris Weidman leg injury . Still can't believe what we saw . #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/Yb6XTBYOMI — TANISHQ (@shivam_tanishq) April 25, 2021

Watching Chris Weidman break his leg like #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/VwolQL3Wbr — k (@mantisbby) April 25, 2021

Everyone watching the Chris Weidman fight #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/VhSn0Y82CZ — 𝐔𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐥𝐢 (@usmanali_uk) April 25, 2021

Anderson Silva watching Chris Weidman in #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/UftUK7VKb6 — JWAL Sports (@JwalSports) April 25, 2021

Chris Weidman won the UFC middleweight title after he beat Anderson Silva at UFC 162. Five months later, the Brazilian faced Weidman in a rematch but fell short in his effort to dethrone him. Silva broke his leg after Weidman successfully checked a leg kick that folded 'Spider' onto the canvas.

Almost eight years later, Chris Weidman suffered the same fate as Silva at UFC 261. In a nearly identical sequence, Uriah Hall checked Weidman's leg kick, forcing the former champ to fall flat. Weidman was immediately taken to the hospital on a stretcher.

Chris Weidman was stretchered off after suffering a leg injury against Uriah Hall. #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/lpwhGmHO3D — ESPN (@espn) April 25, 2021

Chris Weidman is now 2-6 in his last eight UFC fights

Chris Weidman has only won two of his last eight fights in the UFC. 'Karma' was undefeated in the organization until he squared off against Luke Rockhold at UFC 194, who beat him to claim the middleweight title.

He then suffered two consecutive losses at the hands of Yoel Romero and Gegard Mousasi before finally securing a win over Kelvin Gastelum. However, Weidman failed to continue his winning momentum against Ronaldo Souza and Dominick Reyes.

Refusing to hang up his gloves, Weidman then stepped up to challenge Omari Akhmedov in August last year and got back into the win column. At UFC 261, the 36-year-old went up against Uriah Hall, who was coming off a win over Anderson Silva.