Chris Weidman says Khamzat Chimaev hasn't done anything to deserve a UFC push

UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman has said that Khamzat Chimaev's push in UFC is unprecedented since he hasn't proved himself in the promotion yet.

While speaking to MMA journalist James Lynch, Weidman stated that Chimaev's heroics have been blown out of proportion and that he hasn't done anything to be thrown into the octagon with some of the best fighters in UFC.

"I mean, no matter what, he's getting blown out of proportion. I don't care how good the guy is, because he just hasn't done anything yet. If he ends up being unbelievable and the next Khabib (Nurmagomedov), then that's awesome, but still, it's kind of unprecedented for a guy to be pushed this hard, this quickly without really having any proof to earn it," said Weidman.

Back in October, Chimaev had claimed that UFC were trying to book Chris Weidman against him but the 36-year-old refused to accept the fight.

"I just want to let my fans know and the people who support me the ufc offer me wonder boy and he turned it down at 170 and also chris Weidman at 185 who also turned it down. I’m coming for everyone," tweeted Chimaev.

Weidman, of course, took note of Chimaev's words and responded by stating that he would be willing to face the Swedish-Russian fighter sometime in January.

However, the potential Weidman vs. Chimaev fight didn't materialize and UFC pitted one of the best Welterweights in the promotion against him - Leon Edwards. "Borz" will be fighting Edwards at UFC Fight Island on January 20, 2021.

Chris Weidman is not the only one to be critical of Khamzat Chimaev's push

Chris Weidman is not the only fighter in UFC who seems to be unconvinced with the hype that Khamzat Chimaev has garnered.

Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson, while speaking to theScore, had said that Chimaev has no right to jump over other deserving contenders to square off against the top-ranked fighters.

"The guy (Khamzat Chimaev) has had one fight at welterweight (in the UFC). One fight. What gives this guy the right to jump over everybody that worked their behinds off to get to where they’re at? It just didn’t make sense,” said Thompson.

Wonderboy recently fought Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 17 and put on an incredible performance that earned him a victory via unanimous decision.