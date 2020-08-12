This past weekend, Chris Weidman finally ended his losing streak in UFC, as he put away Omari Akhmedov in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 6.

While the former UFC Middleweight Champion wasn't exactly impressed with his performance, a win is a win, especially for Chris Weidman. He believes that all the doubters and haters' criticism fueled him.

"That wasn't my favorite fight at all for myself but I got the W and there's a lot that goes into it for me and my family so it's just good to get it done with." - @ChrisWeidman reacts to Facetiming his wife after winning at #UFCVegas6 and discusses how he feels after the victory pic.twitter.com/eofE3zNfI2 — UFC News (@UFCNews) August 9, 2020

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on ESPN MMA, Chris Weidman claimed that he still believes that he's capable of beating the best fighters in the world. 'The All American' also sent a message to his doubters who had doubted his chin and said he should've retired from the fight game.

"All the doubters and the haters and everyone saying I should retire, 'No Chin Weidman, you suck,' all this stuff, it fueled me."@chrisweidman says he knows he's still capable of beating the best fighters in the world 🌎 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/GtS8cmBv12 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 12, 2020

Weidman also added that he indeed does a good job of telling himself that there is no pressure in the lead-up to the fight. He also claimed that this definitely wasn't the most pressure he's ever felt in his UFC career when I had the opportunity to speak with him.

However, looking back on it, Chris Weidman did admit to the fact that there was a lot of pressure on him in the lead-up to this fight and he definitely needed a win over Omari Akhmedov. You can check out Weidman's comments in the above tweet.

What's next for Chris Weidman?

Chris Weidman's return to his preferable weight class in Middleweight was a successful one, as he secured himself a decision win over Omari Akhmedov. Despite struggling in the second round of the fight, the former Middleweight Champion dug deep in the final round and eventually got himself the much-needed win.

It now remains to be seen what's next for 'The All American'. A bout against Jack Hermansson could be on the cards for Chris Weidman, given the two Middleweights were scheduled to collide earlier in the year. However, Italian Middleweight Marvin Vettori also called out Weidman and labeled the latter's performance as "horrible", following Weidman's win over Akhmedov.

Another option available to Weidman at the moment is a rematch against Luke Rockhold. The latter claimed that he is interested in returning to action before the end of 2020 and maybe the two former Middleweight Champions could once again go at it.