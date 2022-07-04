"I'd rather not have them fail drug tests" - Chris Weidman "struggles" to keep Anderson Silva in his MMA 'Mount Rushmore'

Chris Weidman regards former opponent Anderson Silva as one of the best fighters to have ever graced the octagon. Having said that, Weidman "struggles" to name the Brazilian among the greatest of all time because of Silva's failed drug tests in the past.

Weidman revealed that he'd rather not include fighters who have a history of failing drug tests in the GOAT conversation. However, he remains very respectful of Silva and does regard him as a legend of the sport.

During a recent interaction with The Schmo, the former UFC middleweight champion stated:

"He's up there, he's one of the best of all time. Honestly, I struggle, like, I just got my letterman jacket, you know, 50 times tested [negative] by USADA and so I always struggle with that thing, if people have failed steroid [tests]... I struggle with, you know, anybody who I consider the greatest of all time, I'd rather not have them fail drug tests, but he's definitely up there."

Watch the interview below:

Back in 2015, the Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended 'The Spider' for one year due to multiple failed drug tests. His unanimous decision victory against Nick Diaz at UFC 183 was overturned to a no contest due to the positive tests.

Chris Weidman reveals how Anderson Silva motivated him through recovery process following leg injury

Weidman and Silva fought each other twice, back at UFC 162 and UFC 168. In their first fight, Weidman shocked the world by becoming the first man in the UFC to not just beat Silva, but knock the Brazilian out cold.

Birks @BirksMMA In an unforgettable moment Chris Weidman ends Anderson Silva's 2457 day long title reign, shocking the world. #UFCVegas6 In an unforgettable moment Chris Weidman ends Anderson Silva's 2457 day long title reign, shocking the world. #UFCVegas6 https://t.co/qX42JoENar

Silva was awarded an immediate rematch, but he ended up breaking his leg in the fight and losing via TKO in the second round.

Chris Weidman himself ended up suffering a leg break during his fight against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 back in April last year.

PZ @BigPZ78 For the 🤮 moment of #UFC261 Weidman vs Hall here’s the video For the 🤮 moment of #UFC261 Weidman vs Hall here’s the video https://t.co/KkuKdeHqXz

The former middleweight champ is still recovering from the injury and admits it has been a difficult process thus far. However, he says he drew a lot of hope and inspiration from Silva, who went through the same injury and is still doing well in the world of boxing.

Chris Weidman revealed that Silva got in touch with him after the injury occurred, motivating him to stay positive throughout the rehabilitation process.

"Initially the biggest one was Anderson Silva. I spoke to him pretty quickly after the injury. I was struggling bad and he kind of just let me know, 'It's all mental, just keep staying positive and eventually you'll get better.'"

Despite the horrific injury and long recovery process, Weidman is targeting a return to the UFC when he reaches full fitness.

