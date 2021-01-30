Chris Weidman vs Uriah Hall scrapped from UFC 258; New date possibly revealed

The matchup between Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall has been scrapped from the upcoming UFC 258 fight card, due to the former UFC Middleweight Champion reportedly testing positive for COVID-19. Weidman vs. Hall is now likely to take place at UFC 261.

According to ESPN MMA’s Ariel Helwani, the matchup between Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall is being moved from UFC 258 (February 13th, 2021) to UFC 261 (April 24th, 2021).

This bout between Weidman and Hall would be a pivotal clash between two middleweight veterans who have previously faced one another. The All-American and Primetime fought each other for the Ring of Combat Middleweight title at Ring of Combat 31 in September 2010. Weidman defeated Hall via first-round TKO and won the Ring of Combat middleweight title.

In the ensuing years, both Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall scaled great heights of success in their respective MMA careers. Weidman won the UFC Middleweight title and defended it multiple times, whereas Hall established himself as a mainstay in the 185 lbs division.

Weidman recently snapped a two-fight losing streak. The former UFC middleweight champion’s last fight was a unanimous decision victory over Omari Akhmedov in August 2020.

On the other hand, Hall is on a three-fight winning streak with The Middleweight striking sensation’s last fight being a fourth-round TKO victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva in October 2020.

Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall is being moved. The fight, which was scheduled for UFC 258 on Feb. 13, has been canceled, sources say, after Weidman tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The current plan is for the fight to be moved to UFC 261 on April 24, according to sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 29, 2021

The UFC has discussed holding that event in Singapore, but those plans aren't finalized yet. @JHKMMA first reported that. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 29, 2021

Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall aim for glory in a stacked UFC Middleweight division

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya

The UFC Middleweight division features several top-tier MMA competitors. The current UFC Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, is one of the most popular combat sportspersons in the world today.

Israel Adesanya is set to move up to the UFC Light Heavyweight division to fight its reigning champion, Jan Blachowicz, for the title at UFC 259 (March 6th, 2021).

Moreover, with fighters like Darren Till, Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, Kevin Holland, and many more, the UFC Middleweight division is one of the toughest weight classes in MMA today.

Needless to say, the winner of the Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall matchup would surely ascend the UFC Middleweight division rankings.

"I'm back. I'm back at '85."@chrisweidman says he's coming for all the top-tier middleweights after picking up a win at #UFCVegas6 pic.twitter.com/i9kxWbsS9z — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 9, 2020