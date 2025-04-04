  • home icon
Christian Knowles says brother Lyndon Knowles "has pushed himself to the limit" ahead of title shot against Roman Kryklia

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Apr 04, 2025 10:59 GMT
Lyndon Knowles (left) Roman Kryklia (right) (inset: Christian Knowles) [Photos via: ONE Championship]

Highly lauded British striker Lyndon Knowles is only hours away from challenging ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia for the 265-pound Muay Thai crown at ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday, April 4. His brother, Christian 'Knowlesy' Knowles, is confident in his chances of an upset.

The head coach of the famed Knowlesy Academy in the United Kingdom took to Instagram to show support to his younger brother with a lengthy caption. An excerpt of it read:

"The preparation for this fight has been nothing short of incredible. Lyndon has pushed himself to the limit every single day, sharpening his skills, building his strength, and ensuring that he steps into that ring in the best shape of his life."
Check out the entire post below:

The 38-year-old is a massive underdog against Kryklia for many reasons, mainly because of the Ukrainian star's seven-inch height advantage and his high-pressure style, which have led to a flawless 6-0 record in ONE.

But if there is anyone who can pull off the seemingly impossible, it would be the former three-time WBC heavyweight Muay Thai champion Knowles.

ONE Fight Night 30 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Lyndon Knowles determined to silence critics at ONE Fight Night 30

Lyndon Knowles knows everyone but his inner circle, including his wards ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty and his brother Freddie Haggerty, and his fans are counting him out against Roman Kryklia. Unsurprisingly, he is glad to have that as motivation.

Speaking with the world's largest martial arts promotion, Knowles declared:

"I believe this is my time now. I've played the long game. I know I can do this."

Edited by C. Naik
