“This is my time now” - Lyndon Knowles won’t let golden opportunity go to waste against the mighty Roman Kryklia

Former multi-time WBC Muay Thai world champion Lyndon Knowles of the United Kingdom is faced with the opportunity of a lifetime when he makes his ONE Championship debut this weekend.

Ad

The 38-year-old Knowlesy Academy proponent is set to challenge two-sport, two-division titleholder Roman Kryklia for the undisputed ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title when he steps into the ring in the world's largest martial arts organization for the very first time.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview ahead of the fight, Knowles said he is ready to seize the moment.

The 38-year-old English veteran said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I believe this is my time now. I’ve played the long game. I know I can do this."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Knowles and Kryklia are scheduled to do battle for the division's coveted gold at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Lyndon Knowles envisions bringing home the gold at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video

When Lyndon Knowles makes his ONE Championship debut this weekend against double champ Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video, the 38-year-old says he will do everything in his power to bring home the bacon.

Ad

Kryklia told ONE Championship:

"My prediction is Dom Lau will say ‘and the new!’ There’s no way this is going the distance with two big, brawling baddies like myself and Roman hitting each other in the face. I don’t go the distance. He doesn’t either. So someone will fall."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.