Watch: Christian Lee and the most explosive takedowns in ONE Championship

Singaporean-American fighter Christian Lee has some of the best takedowns in the game. ONE Championship has assembled a highlight of some of the most explosive and high-flying takedowns in the sport's history.

"WILDEST Takedowns In ONE History ... Feast your eyes on some of the craziest takedowns in ONE history!"

The highlight reel displays some top fighters competing in ONE Championship with a plethora of seriously impressive takedowns. These include double-leg takedowns, slams, and judo throws. Athletes featured in the series include Jarred Brooks, Ritu Phogat, Joshua Pacio, and ONE Lightweight World Champion 'The Warrior' Christian Lee.

Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio, both featured above, will headline ONE 164 in Manila, Philippines, on December 3. In this bout, the ONE Strawweight World Championship will be on the line. 'The Passion' told ONE in an interview that he is confident he can hang on to his crown. He said:

"I’m extremely confident I can beat him and retain my World Title.”

Christian Lee is just coming off a major victory which earned him a TKO stoppage against South Korea's Ok Rae Yoon. 'The Warrior' Lee was on a mission to recapture his lost world title.

Christian Lee wants Kiamrian Abbasov

ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee has won back his lost lightweight crown and is now eyeing becoming a two-division world champion. The 24-year-old athlete said he is looking to face Kiamrian Abbasov.

'Brazen' Kiamrian Abbasov is the ONE Welterweight World Champion with a background in Greco-Roman wrestling. In an interview with SCMP MMA, Lee said:

“I would love to go to welterweight and fight Kiamrian Abbasov for his title. [T]hat’s definitely something I’ve been wanting to do for a while so I’ll be training for that."

'The Warrior' said that they are waiting to hear what the Russian-born athlete Abbasov has to say. Lee continued:

“We’ve been in talks and you know I think I just want to see what Kiamrian Abbasov has to say I know he just went up for his last fight to try and get the middleweight belt but now he’s got to defend his welterweight title. I don’t really see anyone in the welterweight division who’s next in line for a title shot. If he’s gotta stay busy I’d be more than happy to fill that slot.”

Only time will tell if we will see 'The Warrior' Lee challenge for the ONE Welterweight World Championship against Russia's 'Brazen' Abbasov. But Lee clearly has very large goals in MMA.

