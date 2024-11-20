Christian Lee breaks down Alibeg Rasulov's strengths ahead of lightweight world title defense at ONE Fight Night 26

At ONE Fight Night 26, Christian Lee is set to finally make his long-awaited return to action under the ONE Championship banner.

In the main event of the evening at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'The Warrior' will put his ONE lightweight MMA world championship on the line.

Both the lightweight and welterweight divisions have been awaiting Lee's comeback, which was pushed back from ONE 169 to headline this card.

At ONE Fight Night 23 in July, his next contender at lightweight emerged after Alibeg Rasulov defeated Lee's former rival, Ok Rae Yoon.

The undefeated Russian used his relentless approach and grappling to stifle the former world champion and set up this bout on Dec. 6.

Trending

In an interview with ONE Championship, Lee gave his thoughts on Rasulov and broke down his game as simply as he could.

The double champ is expecting another gruelling fight from Rasulov but he will be ready to match him in every area:

"He likes to strike with people. He likes to use his wrestling to wear people down, and then he does look for the finish, whether it's a knockout or submission."

Christian Lee is ready to make a statement on his return

Christian Lee may have been gone for nearly two years but while he hasn't been fighting, he has still been putting in the hard work at the gym. The two-division world champion believes that he has made significant improvements during his time away from the spotlight.

ONE fans will finally get to witness the return of one of the biggest names on the roster next month when Lee puts his lightweight gold on the line.

Rasulov presents a test that means we will find out exactly where Lee is in his career after such a long time away from competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback