"The most prepared that I've been" - Christian Lee geared up for comeback duel versus Alibeg Rasulov

Two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee has been busy shifting into gear for his comeback fight, and he cannot wait to let it all go on show at ONE Fight Night 26.

'The Warrior' defends his ONE lightweight world title against undefeated Turkish star Alibeg Rasulov in the main event of the promotion's final Prime Video card of the year, which takes place inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, Dec. 6.

After spending years improving his craft while overcoming a tragic loss that kept him out of the game for an extended period, the Evolve MMA and Prodigy Training Center athlete admitted that he's never felt better ahead of his 22nd assignment under the ONE banner.

Christian Lee told ONE Championship:

"I feel the most prepared that I've been before a fight in a long time. I'm really looking forward to getting back in there."

The 26-year-old megastar has posted 17 wins since debuting as a teenager in Dec. 2015. Out of those 17, 'The Warrior' has 16 finishes.

On Rasulov's end, the 31-year-old Hyperion fighters athlete heads into his first world title fight off a unanimous decision win over Ok Rae Yoon that upped his slate to a pristine 14-0.

Christian Lee believes he's still the best fighter in lightweight and welterweight divisions

During his time away, several lightweight and welterweight talents have solidified themselves as genuine threats to the throne. However, per the double champ himself, he is confident that he still is the very best in both divisions.

In the same interview with the promotion, Christian Lee continued:

"I still feel like I'm the best in the world, lightweight or welterweight."

ONE Fight Night 26 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, Dec. 6.

