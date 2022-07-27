Christian Lee doesn’t plan on using the "same game plan" against Ok Rae Yoon

Christian Lee wants to ensure that his world title rematch against Ok Rae Yoon won’t be ending in any controversy.

Lee will try to regain the ONE lightweight world title from Ok in the main event of ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee on August 26, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Their first meeting back in September 2021 delivered one of the best exchanges in any ONE Championship match but the result, unfortunately for Lee, didn’t go his way.

Christian Lee, who was on a four-match win streak, came into the fight with the ONE lightweight world title but fell via unanimous decision – a result that he vehemently protested.

Nevertheless, Lee is getting another crack at the South Korean star, and he told ONE Championship that he’ll be coming into the fight bringing a different game plan:

“The only credit I do give him is being able to last all five rounds and having the cardio to keep a good pace throughout all five rounds. So, in my opinion, I still won the fight, but I’m definitely not going to go into the [rematch] with the same game plan.”

The 24-year-old believes that he won in every area of the fight following his near finish of Ok on separate occasions during the five-rounder:

“If you look at ONE Championship’s scoring criteria, I won in every area. If we go on near finish and you go on the damage done – I broke his orbital in the first round, I dropped him big in the third round, and I came close to getting two submissions. That really speaks for itself.”

Ok, however, was able to weather the onslaught and land his own significant strikes through Lee’s defense.

Christian Lee believes Ok Rae Yoon was the toughest he’s ever fought

Although he’s contested the result of the match, Christian Lee doesn’t discount what Ok is capable of inside the circle.

Lee has beaten elite mixed martial arts talents including Japanese legend Shinya Aoki, Dagi Arslanaliev, Timofey Nastyukhin, and Kotetsu Boku during his stellar career. Yet, it’s Ok that ‘The Warrior’ sees as his toughest opponent.

In a previous interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Christian Lee said:

“The toughest opponent, I would say, is Ok Rae Yoon... He's got a good style for me, in the sense that I'm a finisher, I play to win. I like to go in there and get the job done. And Ok is, you know, in a way, the complete opposite fighter. He likes to drag the fight out, he likes to play not to lose and try to tire his opponent out when they're trying to finish him. So, you know, I think it's good that he has that style to push and test me. And, you know, it pushes me to train even harder every day."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far