Christian Lee expects Stamp Fairtex to play cautious game against sister Angela Lee

Christian Lee views Stamp Fairtex as a tremendous athlete. He applauds the Thai star's impressive transformation from a former two-sport striking world champion to an all-encompassing MMA titleholder.

However, the former ONE lightweight world champion doesn't think the 24-year-old stands any chance of troubling his sister, ONE women's atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee. He believes she still has a lot of catching up to do when compared to Angela Lee’s superior all-around skill set.

The two atomweight sensations collide in the main event of the promotion’s 10th-anniversary event ONE X on March 26, with atomweight gold on the line. In an interview with ONE, Christian Lee offered his thoughts on the Thai phenom:

“I saw the finish [versus Ritu Phogat in the ONE women’s atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final]. She got a submission finish over a tough opponent. You know, I thought that both fighters were very good. But you know Stamp, what she brings in is her striking experience. I feel that she's going to try to run away, you know, she's not running away, but she's going to try to play the point game.”

When asked how Stamp would likely approach this fight, the athlete nicknamed ‘The Warrior’ added:

“You know, similar to Ok Rae Yoon, she's going to try to be defensive early on, you know, get her tired and then really try to push the striking in the later rounds. So, you know, knowing that, I think Angela would be very ready for that.”

Christian Lee has shared the training mats with ‘Unstoppable’ since they were young kids and continues to see drastic improvements to his older sister’s game – even during and after her pregnancy.

The 23-year-old is confident that his sister will leave the circle with the world title still on her shoulder. He also believes a statement win will show the world why Angela Lee is the best female fighter in the 115lb division.

What’s next for Christian Lee in ONE?

Christian Lee is keen to have a rematch for the ONE lightweight world title against Ok Rae Yoon, following his controversial loss to the South Korean last year.

The Hawaii-based fighter, who holds ONE’s record holder for most finishes, has made it clear that he'll only compete if Ok is prepared to defend his gold.

If the new champion isn't willing, the Singaporean-American will have to reassess his route to a rematch. However, ‘The Warrior’ has gone through the entire lightweight division over the past couple of years, so fans can expect him to rapidly work his way back to the top if that's the road he must take.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim