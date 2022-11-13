Evolve Fight Team phenom and ONE lightweight king Christian Lee is prepping for one of the biggest fights of his career at ONE on Prime Video 4. 'The Warrior' is grateful for the chance to become a simultaneous two-division champ.

Lee is scheduled to challenge current welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov in what will be a battle of title holders. The 24-year-old regained his lightweight belt from Rae Yoon Ok at ONE 160 just three months back. The champ recently spoke with ONE Championship about the opportunity that lies ahead of him:

“I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to be fighting for the welterweight title. I'm sure there are other organizations that would want the champion to go and get a few fights in the welterweight division before going for a title. But I also feel like everything lined up well to make this super fight happen.”

The stars aligned perfectly for this upcoming super-fight between Lee and Abbasov. The former recently regained his title, while the latter is returning to his weight class after a failed attempt at becoming double-champ at middleweight.

Christian Lee has always hoped to be a double-champ

Turning to the professional ranks at the age of 18, Lee has always set high goals for himself. Incredibly, all of his pro-MMA bouts have come inside the ONE circle.

Lee spoke with The MMA Superfan about his dreams of becoming a two-division champion. 'The Warrior' said:

"Personally, it’s always been a goal of mine to become a double champ. Since I joined the promotion, since I started my career in MMA, my goal was first to become a world champion and second to become a double champion in two divisions."

Still just 24 years of age, Lee already has 20 ONE appearances under his belt, winning 16 of them. He'll now look to further etch himself into ONE's illustrious history by securing the welterweight world title.

Be sure to watch this mega-fight at ONE on Prime Video 4 between champions Christian Lee and Kiamrian Abbasov on November 18, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Check out Christian Lee's full interview with The MMA Superfan below:

