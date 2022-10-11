Christian Lee back in training camp, next fight announced

Christian Lee is ready to begin his second reign as ONE lightweight world champion.

After taking some much-needed time off to rest and recuperate following his annihilation of Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160 this past August, ‘The Warrior’ is back in the lab and ready to take on all challengers.

In a recent Instagram post, the Singaporean-American superstar teased a photo of him training at United MMA in his native Waipahu, Hawaii. Lee was joined by his brother-in-law Bruno Pucci, his brother Adrian Lee, and training partner Richie Lewis. In the caption, he wrote:

“Back in fight camp. Fight announcement coming soon.”

Christian Lee, of course, would love to fight once again before the year ends, following his successful return after a long hiatus.

The 24-year-old superstar sat out for almost an entire year in the wake of his controversial loss to the South Korean in their first encounter back in 2021. Hellbent on getting back what was rightfully his, Lee silenced all his doubters by ruthlessly finishing Ok Rae Yoon in one of the most one-sided beatdowns in ONE Championship history.

With no clear contenders for his 170-pound gold strap at the moment, it appears that ‘The Warrior’ will also get a chance for two-divisional supremacy. His sister, Angela Lee, failed to do so versus Xiong Jing Nan at ONE on Prime Video 2 last month.

Christian Lee will look to become a two-division world champion against Kiamrian Abbasov

Christian Lee will be gunning for double-gold glory when he returns to action later this year.

The ONE lightweight champion is scheduled to headline ONE on Prime Video 4 opposite Kyrgysztani fighter Kiamrian ‘Brazen’ Abbasov. The bout will be for Abbasov’s ONE welterweight world title.

ONE on Prime Video 4 will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, November 18.

Abbasov failed in his attempt at becoming a two-division champion earlier this year, losing to ONE dual-titleholder Renier de Ridder in a middleweight championship bout. Before his loss to 'The Dutch Knight', Abbasov was riding a five-fight win streak.

