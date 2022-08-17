Watch: Christian Lee clips and hurts Ok Rae Yoon in their 2021 fight

'The Warrior' Christian Lee lost his ONE lightweight world championship to Ok Rae Yoon in 2021. The close decision was met with outrage from the Canadian-American fighter.

Throughout the five-round battle, Lee hit Ok with some powerful strikes but was unable to finish his South Korean opponent. On Instagram, ONE Championship recently shared some of these moments:

"This fight flipped a switch 😤 Can Christian Lee reclaim the lightweight gold when he runs it back with reigning king Ok Rae Yoon on August 26 at ONE 160?"

In this fight, 'The Warrior' scored points for near submissions and knockdowns, but he failed to finish the infamously tough Ok. The South Korean walked away with the title after landing a series of effective shots and taking over late in the fight.

Lee demanded an instant rematch and will get his wish. The pair are set to headline ONE 160 on August 26, where Ok Rae Yoon will not be giving up his lightweight throne easily.

When the decision was read out last year, 'The Warrior' complained during his post-fight speech and asked the board to take a look at the decision.

“I have absolute respect for Ok Rae Yoon. But let’s bring it to the board. I want an instant rematch... That was bulls**t. I won that fight. I know my skills, I believe in my skills. I think it deserves an instant rematch. Let’s bring it to the board. Make the decision or overturn it. Do whatever it takes to get a rematch.”

Fans can decide who was deserving of winning the fight by watching it below:

Ok Rae Yoon discusses Christian Lee

While speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Ok Rae Yoon explained why the judges chose him to walk away with ONE gold. The South Korean fighter said:

“First of all, in terms of total strikes, I was superior to Christian Lee. After the third round, perhaps due to physical strain or fatigue, Christian adopted a high guard and was constantly seen backing away several times. From then until the final round, Lee appeared to be struggling to survive through the rounds, which is why I believe I was the definite winner.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship How SHOCKED were you by Ok Rae Yoon’s win over Eddie Alvarez? How SHOCKED were you by Ok Rae Yoon’s win over Eddie Alvarez? ⚡ #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/tbA4LRuXrQ

Regarding Lee's post-fight tirade, Ok said that he believes it proves that Lee is a weaker person and is lower on the food chain. The ONE lightweight world champion explained:

“A real king of the jungle can sit still and be quiet, and those around him will instinctively know that he is strong. But those that are weaker down the food chain, like a cat, they tend to hiss and growl and make more sound, since they know they are the weaker of the two. That’s kind of what this situation feels like to me.”

The two fighters will have their rematch on August 26 in the main event of ONE 160. MMA fans will no doubt be looking forward to a second war between Ok Rae Yoon and Christian Lee.

