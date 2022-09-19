“That's my next plan” - Christian Lee looks for next fight to be on US primetime

Christian Lee became a two-time ONE lightweight world champion in dominant fashion when he defeated divisional rival Ok Rae Yoon in a long-awaited rematch.

A year ago, their first contest had ended with a controversial unanimous decision win for Yoon. But, ‘The Warrior’ was able to make things right with a second-round knockout of the South Korean in the ONE 160 main event.

After waiting patiently for the opportunity to reclaim ONE gold, Christian Lee has no interest in sitting on the sidelines for an extended period of time. Already looking ahead at possible challengers, 'The Warrior' is ready to display his skills to 200 million Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Lee expressed his interest in being part of a future Prime Video Event. He stated:

“I would definitely like to be on one of the next Amazon Prime shows. Initially, I was scheduled to be on the prime show, but then they changed it, I think, to put it in, primetime in Asia, and I'm good with that. I'm happy to be on any card, no matter the size of the card or the event.”

‘The Warrior’ made it clear that he is happy to fight on any card the promotion deems appropriate but is eager to show off what he can do to an audience in U.S. primetime. He continued:

“First of all, I'm just in there to do my job. And then the second part is, of course, everything else. But I think the next time I step into the circle, it'll be on an Amazon Prime card. I'm not sure when that will be but that's my next plan.”

Could Christian Lee go for double gold in U.S. Primetime?

While Christian Lee has been sizing up potential challengers for his ONE lightweight world title, ‘The Warrior’ also has his eyes on joining the exclusive list of two-division world champions.

Speaking with SCMP, Lee shared his desire to challenge reigning welterweight titleholder Kiamrian Abbasov. He said:

“I would love to go to welterweight and fight Kiamrian Abbasov for his title. That’s definitely something I’ve been wanting to do for a while so I’ll be training for that. I’ll be preparing, hopefully, we can get that fight lined up.”

The opportunity to capture his second piece of ONE gold would certainly be worthy of a spot on an Amazon Prime Video card. Asked if he had spoken to the promotion about a potential showdown with Abbasov, Christian Lee confirmed that he has:

“We’ve been in talks and you know I think I just want to see what Kiamrian Abbasov has to say. I know he just went up for his last fight to try and get the middleweight belt but now he’s got to defend his welterweight title. I don’t really see anyone in the welterweight division who’s next in line for a title shot. If he’s gotta stay busy I’d be more than happy to fill that slot.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far