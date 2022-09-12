“It’s gonna be a war” - Christian Lee believes he will have his hand raised against Kiamrian Abbasov

The newly crowned lightweight king Christian Lee is already eyeing a potential move up in weight class to earn double-champ status. Lee may be looking to face Kiamrian Abbasov, the ONE welterweight world champion.

While speaking to SCMP MMA in an interview, the Singaporean-American star discussed a potential move up in weight to face 'Brazen' Abbasov. 'The Warrior said:

"You know I think a fight with Abbasov is gonna be it’s gonna be a war. But I think I can get it done, I think that, you know, we’ll see how it goes. I will break down his fight footage and you know see where his openings are. Absolutely I see myself getting my hand raised against him."

The Kyrgyzstani-born fighter Abbasov won his welterweight crown in 2019 and has defended this World Title in one bout. 'The Warrior' Lee won his ONE Lightweight World Title in 2019 when he defeated Shinya Aoki. The 24-year-old athlete defended the World Title twice, lost it to Ok Rae Yoon, and recently recaptured it via a TKO victory.

Lee also added that he would like to potentially earn a second divisional world championship before the need of 2022. In the same interview, he said:

"If everything goes to plan I would love to make that happen, definitely by the end of the year fighting for the welterweight title."

Watch the full interview with Christian Lee below:

Christian Lee stops Ok Rae Yoon

Ok Rae Yoon could not be stopped. Despite tough wars against Eddie Alvarez and former world champion Marat Gafurov, no one could stop the South Korean fighter. In his first title bid, Lee could not stop him and Ok took the crown for himself.

At ONE 160, Christian Lee retook the lightweight throne, avenging his earlier loss, and stopping Ok via TKO. On this victory, Lee said:

“This has got to be the best moment in my career. I’ve got my family with me. I’ve got them in my corner. I’ve got my teammates with me, my baby, and my wife."

It also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship. Lee continued:

“[After] all the hard work I’ve put in – I’ve been training for almost a whole year straight for this fight – to [win] in an impressive fashion, to get a knockout over a tough opponent like Ok Rae Yoon, this has got to be the best win for me.”

