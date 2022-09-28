“They bring out the best in each other” - Christian Lee offers his thoughts on Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan III

ONE lightweight world champion 'The Warrior' Christian Lee recently sat down with ONE Championship and spoke about the fight between his sister, Angela Lee, and Xiong Jing Nan.

The trilogy bout is set for the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2. It will be atomweight queen Angela Lee's second attempt at achieving a second world title in a second weight class.

This will not be the first time Lee and Xiong will face each other inside the circle as the two are currently 1-1 in their epic rivalry so far. Xiong defended her strawweight belt in their first fight, while Lee retained her place on the atomweight throne in the rematch.

Speaking about Lee and Xiong's unforgettable two-fight rivalry, Christian Lee said:

"Angela, and Xiong, they've shared [at least] nine rounds together in their last two fights. Going into the third fight, I think it's going to be another war. I think they are both are such great competitors. They bring out the best in each other."

We've seen it time and time again in the fight business. Every great champion needs to have a rival - a foil or a villain - to help them elevate to the next level.

Muhammad Ali had Joe Frazier. Connor McGregor had Nate Diaz. Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan have each other. Their sheer greatness pushed each other beyond their limits and gave us two of the greatest fights in women's MMA history.

Christian Lee provides his prediction for Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan 3

In the same interview, Christian Lee provided his prediction on how Xiong vs. Lee III will turn out. Unsurprisingly, 'The Warrior' saw the fight ending in favor of his sister and training partner, Angela Lee.

"I know that Angela's going to be bringing her A-game that night, and she's definitely going to be going for the finish and I think she'll get it. So, I think it's going to just make for an exciting fight for the fans. It's definitely a great matchup and definitely won't fail to impress. I see Angela coming away with a submission finish."

Whether or not Christian Lee is correct about his sister winning via submission is yet to be determined. He said one thing, however, that is absolutely correct: this fight is going to be a war.

Judging from how the first two fights went, we're sure the rubber match between Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan will be epic.

