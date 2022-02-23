×
Create
Notifications

“There’s no way anyone is going to knock him out in three minutes” - Christian Lee predicts Rodtang-DJ super-fight

(From left) Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Christian Lee, Demetrious Johnson
(From left) Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Christian Lee, Demetrious Johnson
James De Rozario
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Feb 23, 2022 10:31 AM IST
News

Christian Lee thinks Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s striking could be no problem for Demetrious Johnson when the duo meets at ONE X.

Some in the martial arts community believe ‘Mighty Mouse’ could be knocked out in the opening frame, which will be contested under Muay Thai rules. Lee begs to differ, though.

He shared his prediction in an exclusive interview with SCMP MMA ahead of the pair’s special rules contest at the promotion’s largest-ever spectacle on Saturday, March 26, in Singapore.

Rodtang is READY to welcome Demetrious Johnson to ONE Super Series! Would the GOAT survive “The Iron Man’s” wrath? 🤔 @MightyMouse #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/a5CTZigWN5
“I see that as a really good fight for DJ, you know, taking nothing away from Rodtang; I think it would have been better for him if it was just strictly a Muay Thai match. Because, you know, DJ he's had how many championship-level fights? You know, there's no way that anyone is going to come in there and knock him out in three minutes,” the former lightweight king offered.

‘The Warrior’ highlighted the Kentucky native’s experience, skillset and intelligence as the three tools that could help him escape Rodtang’s brutal Muay Thai arsenal in the first canto.

Christian Lee believes ‘Mighty Mouse’ could outclass Rodtang in MMA rounds

In the second stanza – like most analysts and martial arts enthusiasts – Lee suggests Johnson could have the upper hand.

The Singaporean-American star believes ‘Mighty Mouse’ could potentially force a tap from the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

One World Title is heavy enough 😅 Will Demetrious Johnson take the gold from Adriano Moraes on 7 April on TNT? @MightyMouse @tntdrama @BleacherReport @BR_MMA @brlive #ONEonTNT #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/J7Uwd48hJ7
“As soon as it switches over to the MMA ruleset, it's a lot harder for Rodtang to adjust to DJ's skill level in wrestling and jiu-jitsu, and it's probably going to end as soon as it switches over,” Lee said.

Christian Lee could potentially catch their action first-hand in front of a capacity crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, as his sister, Angela, will battle it out against Stamp Fairtex in the main event. ‘Unstoppable’ puts her golden strap on the line against the Thai who booked her slot as the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion.

Also Read Article Continues below

The United MMA and Evolve MMA representative has cornered his sister throughout her career. Come March 26, perhaps one of the most dangerous sibling pairs in martial arts could join forces, and produce yet another emphatic performance in ‘The Lion City’.

Edited by Bhargav
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी