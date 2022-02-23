“There’s no way anyone is going to knock him out in three minutes” - Christian Lee predicts Rodtang-DJ super-fight

Christian Lee thinks Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s striking could be no problem for Demetrious Johnson when the duo meets at ONE X.

Some in the martial arts community believe ‘Mighty Mouse’ could be knocked out in the opening frame, which will be contested under Muay Thai rules. Lee begs to differ, though.

He shared his prediction in an exclusive interview with SCMP MMA ahead of the pair’s special rules contest at the promotion’s largest-ever spectacle on Saturday, March 26, in Singapore.

“I see that as a really good fight for DJ, you know, taking nothing away from Rodtang; I think it would have been better for him if it was just strictly a Muay Thai match. Because, you know, DJ he's had how many championship-level fights? You know, there's no way that anyone is going to come in there and knock him out in three minutes,” the former lightweight king offered.

‘The Warrior’ highlighted the Kentucky native’s experience, skillset and intelligence as the three tools that could help him escape Rodtang’s brutal Muay Thai arsenal in the first canto.

Christian Lee believes ‘Mighty Mouse’ could outclass Rodtang in MMA rounds

In the second stanza – like most analysts and martial arts enthusiasts – Lee suggests Johnson could have the upper hand.

The Singaporean-American star believes ‘Mighty Mouse’ could potentially force a tap from the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

“As soon as it switches over to the MMA ruleset, it's a lot harder for Rodtang to adjust to DJ's skill level in wrestling and jiu-jitsu, and it's probably going to end as soon as it switches over,” Lee said.

Christian Lee could potentially catch their action first-hand in front of a capacity crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, as his sister, Angela, will battle it out against Stamp Fairtex in the main event. ‘Unstoppable’ puts her golden strap on the line against the Thai who booked her slot as the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion.

The United MMA and Evolve MMA representative has cornered his sister throughout her career. Come March 26, perhaps one of the most dangerous sibling pairs in martial arts could join forces, and produce yet another emphatic performance in ‘The Lion City’.

