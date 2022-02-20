Christian Lee believes sister Angela Lee is "on another level than any of her other competitors in her division"

Christian Lee has expectedly not fallen short on confidence in his sister Angela Lee. Angela Lee is to face Stamp Fairtex on March 26 in a title defense.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Christian Lee endorsed the reigning ONE atomweight queen as being a cut above everyone else around her:

“Skill-wise, I think [Angela is] still on another level than any of her other competitors in her division. It’s definitely going to be a tough fight, but I do believe my sister is still going to be the better fighter that night. I see her submitting Stamp. I think it’s either going to end in the first round or the fourth round, she’s going to submit her.”

Christian Lee also knows his sister is in phenomenal shape even after two years away from active competition. He understands that there are unavoidable doubts regarding her condition. However, he is confident enough that she will erase them all come fight night at ONE Championship's 10th-year super-show:

“Angela, since she started training [again], she’s really changed her approach to fighting entirely from what I can see. She’s more driven, more determined than I’ve seen in a very long time. She’s putting in so much work right now. Physically, she’s in the best shape of her life. We’ve just got so many good bodies in the room for her to train with. I’m really happy to see her progress so far and I know that when the time comes, when the cage door shuts, she’s going to be more than ready for the opponent in front of her.”

Angela Lee remains satisfied with conditioning, credits daughter for giving her extra strength

Much has been said about Angela Lee's phenomenal return to fighting shape in ONE Championship. The reigning women's atomweight champion certainly knows a good stretch of training when she sees it.

Speaking to multiple outlets, Angela Lee maintained that her conditioning has gone extremely and even unexpectedly well. She told SCMP:

"I think that my metabolism is just continuously burning. I've never been in this kind of shape before, even before I was pregnant, so yeah, it's one less thing to worry about."

She then told Bjpenn.com how parenthood had changed her:

“I do believe ‘mom strength’ is a real thing. [It's not] because of everything your body has gone through but mentally as well, you have to take care of this human who’s dependent on you. We train two to three times a day. I’m sore, I’m tired. Before I’d need to take naps, I’d be exhausted. Now when I’m free I just spend time with my daughter. You just have so much more strength."

ONE Championship fans will surely be treated to an incredible main event at ONE X. Tune in to see some of the world's best martial artists come together in a fight card for the ages.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim