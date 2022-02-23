Christian Lee confirms rematch with Ok Rae Yoon is happening soon

Christian Lee recently confirmed that his much-anticipated rematch against Ok Rae Yoon could happen soon, with the bout's time and place yet to be decided.

Lee wants to reinstate his position as the ONE lightweight world champion, and the only path to achieving his goal is by going up against the man he dropped his title to – Ok Rae Yoon.

The Singaporean-American star was on the cusp of yet another brilliant title defense against the South Korean in a fantastic five-round war at ONE: Revolution in September last year. However, the judges declared the challenger as the new division king.

That decision didn't sit well with Christian Lee, and he’s been calling out the title-holder ever since – and now, there seems to be some progress on their rematch.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, Lee revealed that the bout will go down soon.

“So verbally, the rematch is going to take place. We just don't have a time. We don't have a location,” Lee said.

A rematch between the pair seems unlikely to take place in the first quarter of 2022. But with the promotion teasing that the calendar year is going to be packed with more events, fans can expect the duo to settle their rivalry this year.

Before his slump to Ok, Christian Lee was on a six-fight winning streak. The United MMA and Evolve MMA standout knocked out the likes of Kazuki Tokudome, Edward Kelly, Shinya Aoki, Iuri Lapicus, and Timofey Nastyukhin during that run.

For his part, Ok had been an unstoppable force in the promotion’s lightweight division. He bested the likes of Eddie Alvarez and Marat Gafurov to earn himself a world title matchup against ‘The Warrior’.

Christian Lee confident he'll even the score against Ok Rae Yoon

There has been no confirmation on when Ok will resume his duties on the global stage, but, as per Christian Lee’s statement, it could very well take place against the former world champion.

If their match does take place over the next couple of months, the lightweight star suggests that he's in a prime position to leave the Circle with an upset over the South Korean world champion.

‘The Warrior’ has been developing a better game plan to take out Ok, even warning that he could potentially crack the Team Mad representative at his own game.

“You know in that rematch, it's going to, I think everyone's going to see, it's going to be a very different fight. I'm not going to chase him. I'm going to just stand there, give him exactly what he wants. And I'm going to beat him at his own game. I'm going to beat him everywhere,” Lee said.

