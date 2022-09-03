Christian Lee reveals the secret to his world title-winning victory over Ok Rae Yoon

If you haven't seen Christian Lee's frightening decimation of former ONE lightweight king Ok Rae Yoon for the belt last Friday at ONE 160, do make it a priority to watch it as you will be in for a treat. It was one of the most dominant beatdowns in any world title fight in ONE Championship, ever.

After losing his world title to Ok Rae Yoon last year in a closely-contested and controversial bout, Christian Lee silenced all doubt with his performance that night. In his post-fight media scrum, 'The Warrior' revealed the secret behind the ferocity that allowed him to recapture the ONE lightweight world title:

"This victory, without a doubt, is dedicated to my daughter and my wife here in the room with me. You know, every single day in the gym, like I said earlier, I was training all year for this. Every single day since my daughter was born. She was coming into the gym with me. My wife brings my daughter, and she watches her on the mat with me. So you know, you can't ask for a better family than that. Really. And having them here with me. I felt so calm all week. They're really the secret to my success."

Having a child and a family can be one of the strongest motivators for any professional fighter, let alone a world champion like Lee. It somehow triggers a level of ferocity and courage in a person that's akin to an alpha protecting his pack. At ONE 160, Lee definitely showed the world who the alpha was that night.

Christian Lee demolished Ok Rae Yoon to reclaim his ONE lightweight world title at ONE 160

In the main event of ONE 160, Christian Lee reclaimed his throne by force from rival Ok Rae Yoon.

'The Warrior' immediately took control of the center of the circle and aggressively attacked the South Korean. Both fighters threw caution to the wind as they exchanged violent combinations without much of a feel-out process. As the round went on, Lee started to overwhelm his opponent with his swarming combinations. Lee even knocked his opponent down twice before the opening round ended.

After barely surviving the first round, Ok was on the defensive in round two. Christian Lee finished the night by sending his rival to the canvas once again via an overhand right. 'The Warrior' then followed it up with scary knees on the ground to force the referee to stop the bout. 'The Warrior' also won a $50K performance bonus for his marvelous efforts.

