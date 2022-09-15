Christian Lee spends much-deserved vacation time in Bali with wife and daughter

Christian Lee spent the better part of 2022 preparing himself for a long-awaited rematch with Ok Rae Yoon, the man who took the ONE lightweight world championship from him in a somewhat controversial decision. ‘The Warrior’ finally got that opportunity at ONE 160, facing his South Korean rival in the evening’s main event.

Intent on making a statement, Lee delivered a dominant performance and finished Ok Rae Yoon one minute into the second round with a vicious knockout to reclaim the lightweight crown. Dubbed as a perfect performance by his older sister and fellow ONE world champion Angela Lee, ‘The Warrior’ decided to celebrate the victory with a much-deserved vacation.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Christian Lee briefly discussed spending some much-needed time with his wife and daughter following his successful world title bid in August.

“It was nice. You know, Bali is a very nice place, it's a beautiful island. But one thing that was crazy was you're driving on the other side of the road. It's different than back in America. You know how they drive there. I was able to get a car and drive around the island a bit. But it was a nice experience.”

Angela Lee gave her younger brother a shoutout in the comments section of his Instagram post while on vacation, saying:

“Love to see it bro!! Can't wait to welcome you back home champ! 👏🏼❤️”

Christian Lee made the most of his time away from ONE Championship

When Christian Lee lost the ONE lightweight world championship at ONE: Revolution in September 2021, ‘The Warrior’ was understandably upset and intent on getting an immediate rematch. While he would eventually get the opportunity to reclaim the ONE world title, it would come nearly a year later.

Lee was still haunted by the shocking defeat, but chose to make the most of his time on the sidelines by spending it with his wife and daughter.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Lee admitted that while he was still upset with the questionable decision that took his title away, he chose to focus on the better things going on in his life at the time.

“For me, the last year wasn’t too tough, it was [more like] unfortunate. I was really upset about the initial decision on how the fight went but other than that, my life was going great. I had a lot of time spent with my wife and daughter, and I was still in the gym training hard every day.”

