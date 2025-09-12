  • home icon
Christian Lee vs. Alibeg Rasulov rematch set for ONE lightweight MMA world title at ONE 173

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 12, 2025 08:06 GMT
Christian Lee (L) vs Alibeg Rasulov (R) II | Image by ONE Championship
Christian Lee (L) vs Alibeg Rasulov (R) II | Image by ONE Championship

Part two of the Christian Lee-Alibeg Rasulov saga will take place in the blockbuster ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri spectacle in Tokyo, Japan.

In a recent press conference, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced four massive bouts added to the November 16 card, including the rematch between the reigning ONE lightweight MMA kingpin and his last challenger.

These two elite warriors first met at ONE Fight Night 26 in December, which unfortunately ended prematurely.

The match was starting to heat up until ‘The Warrior’ accidentally hit Rasulov with an eye poke in the second round.

The Turkish challenger was unable to continue, and the bout was deemed a no-contest, putting an anti-climactic end to Lee’s return from a lengthy hiatus.

To be fair, the Singaporean-American superstar was controlling the action and landing the bigger shots before the incident.

But the indecisive conclusion certainly warrants a do-over, and Lee will once again put 26 pounds of gold against Rasulov.

His Dagestan-bred opponent entered their first meeting with a pristine 14-0 record, including a victory over 170-pound MMA world champion Ok Rae Yoon.

Other confirmed bouts for ONE 173

ONE 173 will be headlined by the featherweight kickboxing world title unification battle between Superbon and Masaaki Noiri.

Apart from Lee and Rasulov's rematch, Chatri also confirmed a colossal superfight between Thai icons Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Hama for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai crown.

An inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion will also be crowned when the dust settles between Nadaka Yoshinari and Numsurin Chor Ketwina.

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger Marat Grigorian will also welcome Rukiya Anpo to the promotion.

Quick Links

