Nadaka faces Numsurin for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 173

ONE Championship's first-ever male atomweight Muay Thai world champion will be crowned when Japanese sensation Nadaka and Thai dynamo Numsurin Chor Ketwina cross paths at ONE 173.Their fight for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai crown will go down inside Tokyo's state-of-the-art Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16. The world's largest martial arts organization unveiled this blockbuster clash during the event's official press conference earlier today.Nadaka has been on a roll on the global stage of ONE, attaining three successive victories that positioned him as a hot favorite to vie for 26 pounds of gold.The 10-time Muay Thai world champion announced his arrival with a spectacular third-round knockout of former Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai world champion Rak Erawan at ONE 172 in Saitama this past March. Three months later, the 24-year-old overcame game opponent Banluelok Sitwatcharachai at ONE Friday Fights 114.Just last month, the Eiwa Sports Gym martial artist – the only non-Thai to capture three Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world titles – added to his impressive haul of highlight-reel moments, dispatching Moroccan dynamo Hamada Azmani at the 15-second mark of the third stanza for the 65th victory of his career.He is improving with each passing test inside the Circle, and by the looks of it, Numsurin could be in for a tough night out when the pair trade leather in 'The Land of the Rising Sun' later this year. Numsurin won't be an easy test even for someone of Nadaka's caliberLooking to halt Nadaka's world title dreams on the grandest stage of combat sports is none other than Thai slugger Numsurin. The Tdet99 warrior himself enjoys a perfect run under the ONE banner.The 30-year-old has gone on a 6-0 run on ONE Friday Fights since debuting in style with a vicious first-round knockout of fellow Thai Khunsuknoi Boomdeksean inside the Mecca of Muay Thai in March last year.Other victims who have fallen to his brilliant striking arsenal are Sunday Boomdeksean, Chokdee Maxjandee, Yodsila Chor Hapayak, Paeyim Sor Boonmeerit, and Songchainoi Kiatsongrit. His win over Songchainoi in August this year earned him a US$100,000 contract and a spot on the main roster.Numsurin will be on the hunt for career win No.106 when he takes on Nadaka in this must-watch thriller at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri. The Japanese slugger's surgical precision and Numsurin's relentless pressure would create the perfect storm for an instant classic to determine the ONE atomweight Muay Thai division's first kingpin.