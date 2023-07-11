Christy Mack before injuries: How MMA fighter ex-boyfriend devastated lives of adult star and boyfriend through assault

Adult film star Christy Mack rose to fame in the MMA world a decade ago thanks to her relationship with former UFC star Jon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver.

At the time their relationship began, Koppenhaver hadn’t fought in the UFC for around five years. Due to his controversial nature and Mack’s profession as an adult star, though, ‘War Machine’ remained a high-profile name in the sport.

Unfortunately, their relationship ended in disaster in 2014. According to an ESPN interview with Christy Mack, ‘War Machine’ became abusive just four to five months into their time together:

“He became abusive about four to five months in, but by that time I was totally in love with him.”

Worse was to come, though. In August 2014, Koppenhaver entered Mack’s house and assaulted both the adult star and her new boyfriend violently.

According to Mack’s Twitter, she was left with multiple serious injuries, including 18 broken bones around her eyes, a broken nose, several missing teeth, a fractured rib, a severely ruptured liver and an injured leg.

The former UFC star was later sentenced to prison for this assault, and has not fought in MMA since.

Mack, meanwhile, was left almost unrecognizable following the assault. Her interview with ESPN details some of the issues she suffered following the attack.

According to the interview, Mack now needs to wear glasses due to the way her muscles healed, and her mouth now has a different shape due to so many of her teeth being broken:

“Just feeling my face, I knew it wasn’t right. So when I’d look in the mirror, it’s not me – that person wasn’t me. It’s so hard to go every day without being you anymore.”

Some of the changes in Christy Mack’s features can be seen in the photos linked. The first is a Twitter post from 2012, prior to the assault, while the second was posted this week. The differences in the former adult star’s face are clear to see.

Christy Mack before injuries: What happened to ‘War Machine’ following his assault?

Former UFC fighter Jon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver was officially convicted of his attack on Christy Mack in March 2017.

The former UFC star was found guilty of 29 different charges, although the jury could not come to a clear verdict on the charge of attempted murder.

‘War Machine’ was sentenced to life in prison for his crimes, with the possibility of parole only after 36 years.

He has since apologized to Christy Mack for the assault, claiming that he has found Jesus since being jailed and is now a changed man.

