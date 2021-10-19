Chuck Liddell has been cleared of any wrongdoings after recent domestic violence arrest

Chuck Liddell has been cleared of any wrongdoing after recently being arrested on charges of domestic violence. According to ESPN, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office has confirmed that no charges will be filed against the former light heavyweight champion due to a 'lack of sufficient evidence.'

Chuck Liddell and his wife were initially charged with intimate partner violence after they accused each other of physical aggression. Both Liddell and his wife claimed that the other was the aggressor, but police failed to determine who started the incident.

Liddel's wife had no visible injuries, while the former UFC star had a "slight red mark on his cheek and a small red mark near his chest," as per the document handed to ESPN by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

Chuck Liddell has filed for divorce

Liddell had already filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, per online court records. On October 11, Chuck Liddell was arrested by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies on a charge of domestic battery. He was later released on a $20,000 bond the same day.

After being released, Chuck Liddell took to social media to claim that he was the victim. However, since the police determined that his wife would have to be arrested for being the aggressor, Liddell chose to go to jail in her place.

In a post on Instagram, Chuck Liddell wrote:

"Last night the Los Angeles Sheriff's department deputies who responded were professional. While the information about this case will be revealed in due course, I believe it is important to convey and clarify a few facts about the situation. I was the victim of the incident last night at our family home, as details of the case will reveal. The deputies informed me that my wife would be arrested as I did not respond to her assault while I sustained bruises and lacerations. I volunteered to go in her place..."

