"I want to make the pressure" - Ciryl Gane believes he can finish the fight against Tai Tuivasa in multiple ways

With his highly anticipated clash against Tai Tuivasa fast approaching, Ciryl Gane discussed the heavyweight matchup, insisting that he has multiple ways of getting his hand raised on September 3 at UFC: Paris.

'Bam Bam' comes into this heavy-hitting bout on the back of five straight wins inside the octagon, his best run in the UFC since joining back in 2017. His most recent appearance in the cage was arguably his best to date, as he managed to score a knockout victory over the always dangerous Derrick Lewis.

Speaking about how he expects the fight against Tai Tuivasa to go, Ciryl Gane claimed "everything is possible" in the brawl, highlighting his ability to finish his opponent wherever the war takes place.

"You can expect a 'Bon Gamin' style, like with the footwork. I'm in the good shape and I want to learn a lot, I want to make the pressure. So you can expect everything, KO, TKO, submission, everything is possible with me."

While he is considered to be the better martial artist all-round, Gane may find it tough to execute his gameplan and pressure the power-puncher, as the Australian is known to shut the lights out of his opponents when they collide in the cage.

Tai Tuivasa has 13 knockout wins in his 14-3 career in the sport and promises to put on a show every time he makes the walk down to the octagon. His most notable victories are his demolition of Augusto Sakai, his comeback finish of Greg Hardy, and his explosive battle against the aforementioned Derrick Lewis.

Check out what 'Bon Gamin' had to say about his upcoming fight in the video below.

What would a win over Tai Tuivasa mean for Ciryl Gane?

During his last outing, Ciryl Gane was on the losing end of a unanimous decision against Francis Ngannou for the UFC heavyweight title, handing the Frenchman his first loss in the sport.

Currently ranked at #1 in the weightclass, the Parisian has proven his mettle. It's incredible to think that he only started competing in mixed martial arts four years ago. In his short time with the UFC, he finds himself just a couple of wins away from having another chance to capture gold in the promotion.

A win over Tai Tuivasa would add to his stacked record, and as the division sits in wait for champion Francis Ngannou's return from injury, we may see 32-year-old Gane earn his chance to hold a potential interim title until 'The Predator' comes back.

