'You must have respect even if you have a problem' - Ciryl Gane believes it was wrong of Francis Ngannou to snub Fernand Lopez backstage at UFC 268

Ciryl Gane has addressed former teammate Francis Ngannou's decision to snub him, Fernand Lopez and Nassourdine Imavov at UFC 268.

The interim heavyweight champion was visibly surprised as Ngannou walked past him and Lopez without uttering a word.

In an interview with Sherdog, 'Bon Gamin' said it was wrong of the UFC heavyweight champion to ignore his former coach in such a manner.

"I don't know... you see with Francis I'm not really close... I'm not on my phone to text to first to Francis Ngannou... not a close friend. But I think you have a little story with... more with Fernand Lopez. I think he have more stories with Fernand Lopez. He did five years together, so... He bringing Francis Ngannou in the UFC, there are too much stories and I don't know why he did this choice but for me it's wrong. That's not good to do that. You must have a respect, even if you have a problem with a person... don't do that, that's not the belief. That's not kind."

The Frenchman, who was also present during the incident, called it an "unfortunate" and "shameful" act from 'The Predator' since Lopez was the one who helped him reach the position he holds today.

"I was a little bit surprised there and afterwards disappointed. Because for me, that's not correct. If you ask to children, this is right or wrong? The people are gonna say this is wrong. This is not good when you cross the people like that... with your former coach. He did everything for you, everything for you to bring you on top."

Watch Sherdog's full interview with Ciryl Gane below:

Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou will clash at UFC 270

A heavyweight title bout between current titleholder Francis Ngannou and interim champion Ciryl Gane is set for UFC 270 on January 22, 2022.

Gane won the interim championship against Derrick Lewis in August at UFC 265. Lewis was supposed to fight Ngannou for the heavyweight title but scheduling conflicts forced the promotion to hold an interim championship bout between Cyril Gane and Derrick Lewis.

