Francis Ngannou's ex-coach details incident where his girlfriend was stuck in the airport after 'The Predator' refused to help her by paying a parking ticket

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou's former coach Fernand Lopez narrated an incident where 'The Predator' refused to pay for a parking ticket for Lopez's girlfriend who forgot her wallet in the hotel room.

Lopez spoke about the incident after he was asked on why Francis Ngannou snubbed him and Ciryl Gane backstage at UFC 268.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Lopez said:

"It's so hard to [explain this]. ]My girlfriend was] traveling from Francis Ngannou's first fight...[She forgot her wallet in the hotel room]...so she took the flight with Francis to get to Paris. She had the car that she left in the airport [in Paris]. Francis asked, 'Can you drop me?', and she said yes. And she asked Francis, 'do you mind to pay me the parking, and I'll wire you the money?' and Francis said, 'Oh, can you find another way?'"

Francis Ngannou surprised Ciryl Gane as well as his former coach Fernand Lopez when he walked past them backstage at UFC 268. Ngannou walked straight past his next opponent without uttering a word, or even attempting an eye contact.

Lopez, who's the head coach at The MMA Factory gym, also commended Ngannou for his affection and kindness towards children. He claimed that the UFC heavyweight champ has a gentle heart but is not that great in 'other parts' of life.

"I told someone that if I have to [leave] my daughter with someone while [I'm away on vacation], I'll leave her with Francis Ngannou. He's so kind with kids, that's amazing. He's fascinated with kids. He's very good in that way...so I will leave him with my daughter but not with my brother or sister or anyone else [in my family]."

Ciryl Gane was surprised by Francis Ngannou snubbing him backstage at UFC 268; says "it was not necessary"

Ciryl Gane was visibly surprised as Francis Ngannou walked past him without uttering a word.

In a recent interview, the UFC interim heavyweight title holder stated that he was staggered by his former training partner snubbing him and claimed the actions were 'not necessary'.

'Bon Gamin' also explained that Ngannou may have snubbed him and his former coach Lopez, as Nassourdine Imavov was also standing next to them. The Frenchman revealed that Imavov was Ngannou's biggest sparring partner when the Cameroonian trained at the MMA Factory in Paris.

