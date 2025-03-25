Claiming that he "made him too much money," Colby Covington feels Leon Edwards should "hang" his gloves up

Colby Covington believes Leon Edwards has lost the motivation to win fights and claims he made the former champion a whopping amount of money when they fought. Covington also suggested that Edwards should consider retiring after his recent loss to Sean Brady.

Edwards faced Brady in the main event of UFC Fight Night 255 in London this past Saturday, where he was completely dominated and ultimately submitted via guillotine choke in the fourth round.

Edwards' latest performance has drawn heavy criticism from the MMA community. Speaking on Submission Radio, Covington was asked whether he expected Sean Brady to dominate Edwards the way he did.

‘Chaos’ stated that he believed Edwards has lost motivation after making a significant amount of money from their fight. Covington even urged Edwards to consider retirement, saying:

“I kind of thought that after I fought Leon, you know, the motivation wasn't there anymore. I mean, I could tell in the fight like, I broke my foot immediately, and he did nothing. He didn't try and come after me; he just, you know, tried to point coast to a decision. So I could tell after that fight, he just wasn't hungry anymore. He made too much money. I made him too much money at that press conference. So yeah, I just don't think he's motivated anymore, and he should hang it up.”

Check out Colby Covington’s comments below (1:17):

Covington faced Edwards in the main event of UFC 296 for the welterweight title. The back-and-forth bout went to the judges' scorecards, where ‘Rocky’ was declared the winner via unanimous decision.

Sean Brady believes victory over Leon Edwards was easier than expected

Following his dominant victory, Sean Brady was interviewed by ESPN MMA, where he reflected on his performance against Leon Edwards and emphasized that the fight was much easier than he had anticipated.

Brady shared that everything went exactly as planned, as he was able to utilize his grappling skills to take the fight to the ground. He said:

"To be honest, it was a lot easier than I thought it was going to be... I was a little surprised at how confused he seemed to be on the ground. Once I had him there, I think that just says how good I am on the ground but yeah, it literally went exactly to gameplan the last 4 to 5 weeks. I couldn't have scripted it better to be honest with you."

Check out Sean Brady's comments below (0:50):

