"I’m not a fan of kicking anyone while they are down" - Claressa Shields calls Amanda Nunes the GOAT and wishes her a strong comeback

Claressa Shields recently sent an uplifting message to former women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, who was beaten by Julianna Peña in their recent fight at UFC 269.

‘T-Rex’ took to Twitter to wish 'The Lioness' the best for the future while also congratulating 'The Venezuelan Vixen' on her win. Shields said:

“I'm not a fan of kicking anyone while they're down. Amanda Nunez is a GOAT and a loss doesn't define a champion. I wish her the best with her future fights and still can't wait to see her return. She's beyond a great fighter and person. Congrats to the new champ Julianna Peña too.”

'The Venezuelan Vixen' stopped 'The Lioness' at UFC 269 in the second round via submission. The pair got into a heated exchange that allowed Peña to get the better of the Brazilian, leading to a hard takedown followed by a tight rear-naked choke.

Julianna Peña's triumph surprised the MMA world as 'The Lioness' seemed unbeatable and was the favorite before the match. Legendary UFC commentator Joe Rogan, along with many others, is still processing the explosive bout between the fighters.

“She checked out”- Chael Sonnen gives his opinion on why Amanda Nunes was stopped by Julianna Peña

Chael Sonnen does not believe that the submission hold Julianna Peña used to submit Amanda Nunes was a true submission. Instead, he believes that 'The Lioness' gave up because she was too tired to continue.

In an episode of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen gave a stern opinion on the mental state of the former women's bantamweight champion during the fight. Sonnen said:

“Amanda got tired and she gave up and she did it in record time... I'm not calling Amanda a quitter. I'm just sharing that, in that moment, she checked out.”

'The American Gangster' went on to explain that Amanda Nunes may have been taking an inventory of her current situation. He explained that the Brazilian may not have wanted to continue for another 17 minutes when she was already tired in the first seven.

Amanda Nunes lost for the first time in seven years at UFC 269. 'The Lioness' enjoyed a 12 fight win-streak before being submitted by Julianna Peña.

