Claressa Shields calls for Jake Paul to fight former undefeated champion: "The fight we need"

Claressa Shields recently voiced her choice for Jake Paul's next rival. Shields highlighted the name of a former undefeated champ as her pick for Paul's next adversary.

Paul's last fight against the 58-year-old Mike Tyson added another W to his record. But Tyson showcased his mettle by performing well in the first rounds. However, 'The Problem Child' quickly capitalized on his rival's slow movements, winning the fight via a unanimous decision. Since then, Paul has expressed pride multiple times on the 65M "Netflix Households" tuning into his coveted fight against 'The Baddest Man on the Planet'.

Shields also came up with the name of a retired fighter as her choice for Paul's upcoming rival. But Shields's suggested rival, a lot younger than Tyson and who has declared his retirement in 2017. A recent tweet from the 15-0 record holder highlighted the former unified light heavyweight champion, Andre Ward, as her choice for Paul's next rival:

"I want to see @jakepaul vs @andreward!!!!!! This [is] the fight we need!!!!"

Jake Paul is currently beefing with Francis Ngannou

Jake Paul has displeased a sizeable amount of the combat sports community for his choice to lock horns with a far-past-his-prime version of Mike Tyson. The current PFL heavyweight champ, Francis Ngannou, is also one naysayer.

Ngannou might be resonating with Tyson slapping Paul on the pre-fight face-offs. 'The Predator' had strong words for what he might do to Paul upon their next meeting. He said:

"Next time I see this @jakepaul guy I'm gonna give him 2 or 3 slaps 😬😬".

'The Problem Child' came up with a befitting ufc-champion-makes-eye-opening-remark-boxing-s-future-netflix" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">reply for Ngannou by sharing the UFC head honcho, Dana White's narrative. Paul's tweet read:

"Clout chasing doesn’t suit you, legend. Maybe Jon Jones is the better heavyweight after all."

