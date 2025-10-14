  • home icon
  Claressa Shields goes nuclear on Gervonta Davis for teasing retirement after Jake Paul fight: "He the man right?"

Claressa Shields goes nuclear on Gervonta Davis for teasing retirement after Jake Paul fight: "He the man right?"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Oct 14, 2025 06:38 GMT
Claressa Shields (right) takes aim at Gervonta Davis (left). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Claressa Shields (right) takes aim at Gervonta Davis (left). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Claressa Shields recently chastised Gervonta Davis over his remarks about retiring from the sport following the Jake Paul matchup, urging him to fight the world's top boxing contenders.

Davis is scheduled to face Paul in an exhibition contest on Nov. 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The two were initially set to compete at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. However, the Georgia State Athletic Commission disapproved it due to the significant weight difference between them.

In a recent interview on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Shields bashed Davis, who hinted at his boxing retirement last month after his fight with Paul:

''Gervonta got skills out of this world. He’s a scary dude. He’s scary. Ain’t no way he says he is supposed to come back and get Shakur, Devin, Ryan, and Teofimo, whoop, all these nig*as a*s. He’s like, now he’s like, 'I’m about to retire after I fight Jake.' No, I don't let nobody talk about him like that. The way that Shakur disrespect him, the way that Devin talk to him, the way that Ryan, he already knocked out Ryan. The way that these dudes be talking, he supposed to come back and get them. He the man, right? He who everybody say is the best.''
She continued:

''I'm leaving no food on the table. When I'm done boxing, I'm whipping all these girls' a*s. They are getting beat. Oh, you said you could beat me? Oh, okay, I'll figure out a way to fu*king get you. You just wait...I think Shakur beat Gervonta Davis. I used to think Devin. I think Devin can outbox Tank, but once Tank catch him, it's gonna be a long night. But the only person I think that can beat him is Shakur.''
Check out Claressa Shields' comments below:

Ex-world champion slams Gervonta Davis for holding up the lightweight division

In a recent interview with DAZN, former two-time world champion Paulie Malignaggi criticized Gervonta Davis for fighting Jake Paul rather than facing elite contenders in his division:

''I’m not really a fan of it. I think Gervonta’s been given red carpet status treatment without having to really earn it. I don’t think he should be given this kind of opportunity where he can continue to not earn his status in the lightweight division in boxing, while getting to keep the title hostage. In the very least, he should be stripped of the lightweight title...I think he’s been wasting boxing’s time for a while, and I don’t think it helps boxing for a guy like that to do that.''
