"Somewhat similar to the Tyson bout" - Conor McGregor gives his honest take on Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis 

Conor McGregor seems uninterested in the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis clash. While Paul vs. Davis is set to be the next boxing card streamed worldwide on Netflix, which has been highly selective about its sports content, the UFC legend couldn't care less.In an interview doing its rounds on social media, 'The Notorious' can be heard dismissing the match-up, stating that he is indifferent to it as he was to Paul's boxing match with Mike Tyson:&quot;I don't know what to make of it, to be honest. Somewhat similar to the [Mike] Tyson fight, I'm indifferent to it. I'd be curious to see it, but I'm not invested in it. I'll watch on X, alright. I'll watch the highlights on X, alright. [breaks out into laughter].&quot;Check out Conor McGregor's comments on Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis below:While Paul vs. Tyson was a professional fight, many in the combat sports community dismissed it as a novelty bout, citing the advanced age of 'Iron Mike', who was 58 at the time.Similarly, many have slammed 'The Problem Child's' upcoming fight with Davis, highlighting the considerable weight disparity between the fighters. 'Tank' has fought at no higher than 140 pounds; meanwhile, Paul is generally considered a cruiserweight (200 pounds). Paul vs. Davis will be contested at a maximum limit of 195 pounds.McGregor also seems to be gearing up for a fight. After over four years of inactivity following his infamous leg break at UFC 264, the former two-division champion is hoping to make an MMA return at the upcoming UFC White House card.Dana White explains why he opposes the Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul ideaIn 2024, rumors about a potential boxing match between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul were brewing. However, the fight ultimately never came to be, owing to UFC's interference, as 'The Notorious' sees it.By the look of it, such a fight would never happen as long as the Irishman is under contract with the UFC. During a recent episode on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul asked Dana White why he wouldn't entertain such an idea, and the UFC head honcho's answer couldn't be any clearer:&quot;Well, why the f**k are you going to fight [McGregor]? You're f**king huge. Conor weighs 145 pounds, 155 pounds.&quot; [31:22 minutes into the interview]