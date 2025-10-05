Dana White shuts down Conor McGregor's bold claims about UFC White House: "Nothing is done yet"

  • home icon
By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Oct 05, 2025 07:11 GMT
Dana White (left) talks about Conor McGregor (right). [Image courtesy: Getty]
Dana White recently gave his thoughts in response to Conor McGregor's remarks about his potential appearance of the UFC White House card.

McGregor was one of the many MMA fighters, who expressed his desire to compete at UFC White House. For context, POTUS Donald Trump and White are planning to organize an MMA event on the grounds of the White House to celebrate America's 250th anniversary next year.

In a recent interview with Fox News, McGregor stated that he has officially inked his combat sports return at the UFC White House and is ready to put on a show in front of an American audience. However, White refuted McGregor's claims. During the UFC 320 post-fight news conference on Saturday, the promotion's CEO stated that negotiations with fighters will begin next year, since he is now busy arranging the historic event:

''We are still talking about the production and how everything is going to work at the White House. We have not started negotiating any fights for the White House yet, that won’t start until February. Conor wants to fight on that card, and you can clearly see Conor is very fired up to fight on that card. But nothing is done yet, and no fights are being negotiated with the White House.''
Check out Dana White's comments below (via Jed I. Goodman X post):

There hasn't been any official announcement regarding the matchups for UFC White House, but White is confident about McGregor's return. Notably, during an appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast last month, the 56-year-old voiced his admiration for McGregor's professionalism. He stated that the former double champion is determined to make his MMA comeback at the White House:

''People talk sh*t about Conor. I'll tell you...Conor is the guy who fought injured...he doesn't care. He literally will fight anybody. He and I have been talking nonstop, and he's like, 'I'm dead serious, I want this. I'm training. I'm back in the pool.' We'll see, we still got a long way to go.''
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

