Dana White shuts down Conor McGregor's bold claims about UFC White House: "Nothing is done yet"

Dana White recently gave his thoughts in response to Conor McGregor's remarks about his potential appearance of the UFC White House card.McGregor was one of the many MMA fighters, who expressed his desire to compete at UFC White House. For context, POTUS Donald Trump and White are planning to organize an MMA event on the grounds of the White House to celebrate America's 250th anniversary next year.In a recent interview with Fox News, McGregor stated that he has officially inked his combat sports return at the UFC White House and is ready to put on a show in front of an American audience. However, White refuted McGregor's claims. During the UFC 320 post-fight news conference on Saturday, the promotion's CEO stated that negotiations with fighters will begin next year, since he is now busy arranging the historic event:''We are still talking about the production and how everything is going to work at the White House. We have not started negotiating any fights for the White House yet, that won’t start until February. Conor wants to fight on that card, and you can clearly see Conor is very fired up to fight on that card. But nothing is done yet, and no fights are being negotiated with the White House.''Check out Dana White's comments below (via Jed I. Goodman X post):There hasn't been any official announcement regarding the matchups for UFC White House, but White is confident about McGregor's return. Notably, during an appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast last month, the 56-year-old voiced his admiration for McGregor's professionalism. He stated that the former double champion is determined to make his MMA comeback at the White House:''People talk sh*t about Conor. I'll tell you...Conor is the guy who fought injured...he doesn't care. He literally will fight anybody. He and I have been talking nonstop, and he's like, 'I'm dead serious, I want this. I'm training. I'm back in the pool.' We'll see, we still got a long way to go.''