Dana White shares intriguing preview of how UFC White House fights could look: "This whole backdrop will be the White House"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 17, 2025 09:04 GMT
Dana White previews UFC White House event. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Dana White recently shared some insight into how the UFC White House will look like for fans watching the event. White outlined where the octagon will be placed and how the camera shots covering the fights will include the White House and the Washington Monument.

The UFC White House event is set to go down next year and will be part of the historic America250 celebrations. While it was initially planned for the Fourth of July, it was later rescheduled for June 2026 due to logistical challenges.

While it's known that the octagon will be placed on the South Lawn, with fighters potentially walking out of the Oval Office, White recently revealed that the camera shots will include the Washington Monument in the background.

In an interview with Logan Paul on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, White shared some new information about the event and said:

"The way that we're doing this thing, we're building this arch, and the lighting grid will go above the octagon. So, when we shoot the fights, the whole backdrop will be the White House. When the cameras move over, it's all the Washington Monument. Then, there's a park that sort of connects to the White House. We'll have 85,000 people there with big screens. We're gonna do concerts, we're gonna do UFC X there. We're gonna take over [Washington] D.C.that week."
Dana White addresses security issues for UFC White House event

Dana White recently shared his two cents on the security concerns for the UFC White House event. The UFC CEO admitted that while they hadn't planned it all out yet, he knew that the White House roof had "snipers" with heavy weaponry.

In an interview on The Herd show, White opened up about the concerns with having "under 5000" people attending the White House event and said:

"This last time I was at the White House, I went up on the roof of the White House and they got snipers with 50 cals all over the roof of the White House. It’s pretty crazy. But, yes, the security is going to be a massive issue, because at the end of the day, the Secret Service’s job is to protect the president, and I don’t know how it’s going to work out as far as having people there live on the lawn of the White House. It’ll be under 5,000 [people] though." [H/t: MMA Fighting]
Edited by Nishant Zende.
