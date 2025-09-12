Dana White shares new details about UFC White House event with bold "we're gonna basically take over Washington D.C. for a week" statement

Dana White recently shared some new details about the highly anticipated UFC White House event next year. The UFC CEO revealed that the fighters would walk out of the POTUS' Oval Office to the octagon on the South Lawn, and 85,000 fans would be able to watch the fight from a park next to the White House.The UFC White House event is set to be part of the grand America250 celebrations next year. While the event was initially scheduled for July 4, logistical challenges forced the UFC to reschedule it for June. The one-of-a-kind fight card could potentially feature megastars like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, who have expressed their keen interest in doing so.In an interview on the Nightcap Show, White shared some exciting details regarding the event. He said:&quot;Under 5000 people will be on the South Lawn of the White House. Right next to the White House, there's a massive park. We'll have 85,000 people there watching on screens. We're gonna have a stage and do concerts. We're gonna basically take over Washington D.C. for a week... You know what's probably the most bad*** thing? The fighters will actually walk from the Oval Office into the octagon. So bada**.&quot;Dana White addresses security concerns for UFC White House eventDana White recently opened up about the security arrangements for hosting a UFC event at the White House. Given the size, scale, and scope of such an event, it's no surprise that security is a major concern for the promotion and the Secret Service.Addressing the issue on The Herd show, White admitted that security was going to be a &quot;massive issue&quot; and said:&quot;This last time I was at the White House, I went up on the roof of the White House and they got snipers with 50 cals all over the roof of the White House. It’s pretty crazy. But, yes, the security is going to be a massive issue, because at the end of the day, the Secret Service’s job is to protect the president, and I don’t know how it’s going to work out as far as having people there live on the lawn of the White House. It’ll be under 5,000 [people] though.&quot; [H/t: MMA Fighting]