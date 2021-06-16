Claressa Shields reveals what Amanda Nunes would do 'if she was smart' regarding a fight between the two

Claressa Shields recently made headlines with a dominant victory over Brittney Elkin in her MMA debut at PFL 4.

In the aftermath of her impressive third-round TKO victory, the two-time Olympic gold medallist has been compared with women's MMA G.O.A.T. Amanda Nunes.

Claressa Shields recently went live on social media, addressing questions from fans. She was asked about a potential fight against Nunes.

While Shields found the comparison with 'The Lioness' to be absurd, she also revealed what a smart choice would be for Nunes if the two were to eventually fight.

According to Claressa Shields, Nunes should take her on within the next year as it will give the two-divison UFC champion a massive advantage in terms of experience. Showing her respect for Amanda Nunes, Claressa Shields said-

"If she's smart though, she would fight me early in my career. You know, like right now or next year. That will be something that'll be smart on her end. You know, because I'm inexperienced and she'll still be ahead of me. But once three years, four years I've experienced, then we can talk about a fight with Amanda Nunes but not right now. Not right now. Definitely being respectful of her and of her greatness. You know, I'm taking it one fight at a time. I'll fight girls who are on my level and fight my way up. And just so you know, I am looking at the girls who are at the top. I'm about to get dangerous."

Claressa Shields is not comparing herself to Amanda Nunes

While fight fans around the world might be going wild over her MMA debut, Claressa Shields is not yet pitching herself next to Amanda Nunes.

When asked about a potential matchup against Nunes, the former multi-divison boxing champion questioned back-

"Why do people...? God, did I look that great to where people should be comparing me to Amanda Nunes? That's just a question I'm asking you all. Because I didn't feel like I looked that great to nobody to be comparing Amanda Nunes to me. And I don't think that Amanda Nunes, she'll even be looking at me as competition right now. Beacuse I just had my first MMA fight."

