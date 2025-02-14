Claressa Shields threatens to sue media member over allegedly false allegation of failed PED test surfaces: "I'd like a public apology"

Claressa Shields recently warned a media member of a potential lawsuit after being accused of failing a performance-enhancing drug (PED) test. ‘T-Rex’ is arguably one of the most accomplished female boxers of this era, having risen swiftly through the ranks while dominating multiple divisions.

Shields secured a dominant unanimous decision victory over Danielle Perkins earlier this month, making history as the undisputed heavyweight champion and becoming the first female fighter to claim undisputed status in three weight classes.

On Thursday, boxing journalist Rick Glaser reported that the undefeated 29-year-old had "reputedly" failed a drug test in her most recent bout.

However, ‘T-Rex’ fired back in a now-deleted post on X, asserting that she had not failed any PED test and that her name was being used to tarnish her career. She also declared her intent to take legal action against the reporter for spreading misinformation:

"It's really angering that this man is playing with my reputation. I've been a clean athlete all my life. To ever put my name and PEDs with 'positive' in a sentence is damaging. He knows that. He's going to get sued, and I'd like a public apology."

Check out Claressa Shields' post below:

American businessman and anti-doping advocate Victor Conte claimed on X that Shields did not test positive for a PED. Instead, a mouth swab test detected a trace amount of marijuana, which he argued likely came from second-hand smoke.

Conte also noted irregularities in the testing process, emphasizing that Shields' blood and urine tests, conducted by VADA, showed no PEDs and that most major anti-doping organizations, including the Nevada Commission and the UFC, do not classify marijuana as a PED.

What is Claressa Shields' professional boxing record?

Claressa Shields achieved remarkable success by winning two Olympic gold medals, first in 2012 and again in 2016, becoming the first American boxer to claim consecutive Olympic titles. In November 2016, 'T-Rex' transitioned to the professional ranks, making a debut with a unanimous decision victory over Franchon Crews-Dezurn.

To date, Shields has captured world championships across five weight divisions, including the undisputed middleweight title in March 2021, the undisputed middleweight title twice between 2019 and 2024, and most recently, the undisputed heavyweight title. She remains undefeated with a professional record of 16-0, which includes three knockout victories.

'T-Rex' has also competed in professional MMA under the PFL banner, where she currently holds a 2-1 record.

