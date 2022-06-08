"I just don't really like Jake Paul" - Claressa Shields wants Anderson Silva to knock out 'The Problem Child'

Undisputed women's boxing middleweight champion Claressa Shields is not a big fan of Jake Paul. Shields wants former UFC middleweight king Anderson Silva to knock out 'The Problem Child' should their much-discussed boxing bout come to fruition.

Shields acknowledged that Paul has already traded fists with a great fighter in former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley. However, the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO noted that Silva is an MMA fighter who has transitioned quite well into boxing.

Hoping for a knockout win for 'The Spider', Shields recently told The Schmo:

"I want Anderson Silva to knock out Jake Paul. That's what I want. And I believe that he's the guy to do it. I think that Paul has fought against Tyron Woodley, who's a great guy, great MMA fighter but Silva is showing that he's a really really good boxer even though he has an MMA background. So I would love to see Silva fight Paul. I think both guys are really enhancing their skills. I just don't really like Jake Paul like that."

Claressa Shields also tried her hand at MMA, scoring a third-round TKO win over Britney Elkin in her professional debut at PFL in June 2021. She went on suffer a split decision loss against Abigail Montes in her sophomore outing later that year.

The 27-year-old has returned to pugilism since, scoring a decision win over Ema Kozin at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales in February.

Anderson Silva's coach claims Jake Paul will pay dearly in an official fight against 'The Spider'

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva have been toying around with the idea of a potential boxing match for a while now. 'The Spider' seemed open to the same following his recent victory over Bruno Machado.

Paul, on his part, remained unimpressed, claiming he could take on Silva and Floyd Mayweather on the same night.

However, Silva's longtime coach Luiz Carlos Dorea believes Paul has no idea what he is in for, never having fought a real striker. According to Dorea, Paul should be eyeing an exhibition fight against the former UFC champion as 'The Problem Child' is likely to 'pay dearly' in an official bout. Silva's coach told MMA Fighting:

“He has to think of an exhibition. If he’s considering an [official] fight, I think he will pay dearly. In promoting, it’s all valid. He’s doing his part, using his tongue, but you can’t use your tongue inside the ring. You have to use your fists, and it’s a whole other story. Anderson is far better.”

