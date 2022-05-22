Did Anderson Silva win his fight tonight against Bruno Machado (21st May, 2022)?

Anderson Silva completely outclassed his opponent Bruno Machado during their clash under the Global Titans Fight Series banner in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. However, no winner was adjudged as it was an exhibition bout.

Although he didn't secure a finish since it was an exhibition, Silva outboxed the UAE Warriors lightweight champion for most of the eight rounds. 'The Spider' also scored a knockdown in the fifth round, which was the lone knockdown of the bout.

Watch the highlights below:

Anderson Silva can put youngsters to shame with his pugilism, even at the ripe age of 47. In June last year, the former UFC middleweight champ earned a decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and followed it up with a KO victory over Tito Ortiz in September.

Bruno Machado has trained with Anderson Silva as a child

Bruno Machado is the reigning UAE Warriors lightweight champion with a 15-9 professional record. Currently riding a six-fight win streak in MMA, 'Caveira' made his boxing debut against Anderson Silva on Saturday night.

Interestingly, Machado competes at 155lbs as a lightweight MMA fighter, while the bout against Silva was a catchweight bout at 194 lbs. But 'Caveira' decided not to gain too many extra pounds expecting a speed advantage against his heavier opponent. The 35-year-old also claimed to have dealt with heavier fighters in training.

Anderson Silva is one of the bigger fighters Machado had the opportunity to train while at Team Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro before moving to Abu Dhabi. 'Cavier' also had rising prospect Gabriel Braga in his camp for his boxing bout against Silva, whose father, Diego Braga, coached 'The Spider' in some of his last UFC fights.

But Machado is aware of the significant changes both he and Silva have undergone since then. 'Cavier' told MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca leading up to his bout against the former UFC champ:

“I’ve evolved a lot since that time I trained with [Silva]. I was just a kid when I trained with him, I didn’t know much of striking. Most of the time he’d come to me and give me tips. Anderson has also changed a lot since then, so I expect this fight to be what I saw there. Anderson is a phenom, a martial arts master, and I’m so glad to be able to do this with him.” h/t MMA Fighting

