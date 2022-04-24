I try to keep it mystic - Claudio Puelles on having 3 kneebar submissions in 6 UFC fights after beating Clay Guida

Claudio Puelles had a fantastic outing at UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade. 'El Nino' took on MMA veteran Clay Guida in a lightweight bout in the fight card's co-main event.

The 26-year-old made quick work of his opponent and submitted Guida with a kneebar submission in the very first round. What made the victory even more impressive was that it was Puelles' third win via kneebar in the UFC. The Peruvian has only had six fights in the promotion.

Puelles was asked about this interesting statistic in the post-fight octagon interview by Daniel Cormier. 'El Nino' responded by saying that he does not even practice the kneebar submission during practice sessions.

"Man listen, I don't practice this at the gym. I just do it. I just do it because I know how to hit it. I try to keep it, like, mystic, you know. Like... I don't wanna hit it every day, [just] every once in a while and that once in a while, it's in the fights," said Claudio Puelles.

Watch the post-fight interview below:

Claudio Puelles calls out Twitter for not giving him verification check yet

Claudio Puelles had many things to say in his post-fight octagon interview at UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade. 'El Nino' stated that he was ready for a top-15 contender for his next fight and called out Twitter for not verifying his account yet.

That is not all. The 26-year-old also asked the "UFC Espanol" team to give him a slot on their commentary team.

"I do wanna call out Twitter for not giving me my verification check yet. So, come on Twitter, come on. And [last], but not least, come on UFC Espanol, they gotta give me that spot in the commentary, man, come on. I'm good looking. I'm well spoken, speak English, Spanish [and] I can fight. Come on, let's go," the Peruvian said.

With the victory at UFC Vegas 52, Puelles extended his winning streak to five. 'El Nino' also took home a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000 for his win.

