"Clay Guida beats Conor McGregor" - MMA world hypes up "madman" veteran despite tying the record for most UFC losses

UFC veteran Clay Guida is an integral part of the UFC history and has delivered some of the greatest fights in the promotion’s history. The veteran fighter’s win-to-loss ratio has taken a major hit in recent years. However, the MMA community still appreciates his fighting spirit.

Guida showed incredible toughness in his lightweight showdown against a much younger opponent, Joaquim Silva, at UFC Austin. After getting hurt early in the fight, the 41-year-old used his veteran mindset to slow down Silva’s attack and make the fight competitive. ‘The Carpenter’ lost the fight via unanimous decision.

This was Guida’s 24th career loss against 38 wins. He now ties the record for most losses in the UFC with Jeremy Stephens (18). MMA journalist Mike Bohn highlighted this statistic on his ‘X’ account.

See the post below:

Expand Tweet

But irrespective of the negative record, Guida still enjoys a huge fan following among fans, journalists, and fellow MMA fighters. Reactions to his loss against Joaquim Silva stand testimony to this. Here are some reactions on ‘X’ that caught our attention:

Former UFC fighter Megan Anderson wrote:

“Clay Guida is a madman! Always pure chaos when he fights.”

@jabjitsu made a bold claim in the post and wrote:

“Clay Guida beats Conor McGregor."

MMA journalist Nolan King posted:

“I’m not sure if he’ll ever retire but we’ll miss Guida if he ever does. Such an anomaly.”

Former UFC welterweight contender Michael Chiesa noted:

“Nothing like a Clay Guida walkout in an arena full of fans.”

'Carpenter' has not scored back-to-back wins in the UFC since 2017 when he defeated Erik Koch and Joe Lauzon. He holds wins over several notable opponents like Nate Diaz, Rafael Dos Anjos, and Anthony Pettis.

Guida made his UFC debut at UFC 264 in 2006. Interestingly, seven of his 18 UFC losses have come in the last five years.