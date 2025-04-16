"Clean AF" - Fans marvel at the sheer technique Jonathan Haggerty threw at Wei Rui in world title showcase in Qatar

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty would not be where he is in his career if not for his excellent technique and execution, which he displayed in defense of the crown against Chinese superstar Wei Rui this past February at ONE 171: Qatar.

'The General' initially struggled to compete with Wei's high output in the opening round, but soon found the gaps in his defense to get back in the fight.

Haggerty's methodical approach to breaking down 'Demon Blade' culminated late in the fourth round when he landed his trademark teep kick on the challenger's face, stunning Wei and gaining the upper hand entering the fifth round. The United Kingdom star retained the gold via unanimous decision.

Watch the teep kick from multiple angles below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

In the comments section, the Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground affiliate received nothing but praise from the fans, writing:

"Clean AF."

"Great foot work 👏"

"I've spent the last 2 Weeks studying @jhaggerty_ what a phenomenal fighter."

"Ducking beautiful."

"Sniff them toes 👃🦶"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Jonathan Haggerty open to fighting Nabil Anane

Jonathan Haggerty, the former ONE bantamweight and flyweight Muay Thai world champion, has been keeping tabs on the 145-pound Muay Thai division. He believes a super fight between him and ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane could go down soon.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Haggerty complimented the 6-foot-4 Thai-Algerian's skills and also called his shot to fight him. He said:

"Obviously, he's a great, skilled fighter, very tall, and he's got the power to go with it. Maybe someone with a bit of movement [could beat him]. Yeah, it'll be a fight I'd love to have and big respect to him. He's a lovely champion, a lovely fighter."

