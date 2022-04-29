"Clown comment" - Ariel Helwani slams Ali Abdelaziz for trying to book Kamaru Usman vs. Canelo Alvarez in a "poor" and "embarrassing" way

It's safe to say that Ariel Helwani isn't a fan of how Ali Abdelaziz has been trying to set up a fight between Kamaru Usman and Saul Canelo Alvarez.

The CEO of Dominance MMA recently got into a social media dust-up with Alvarez, who he accused of ducking his client in favor of the Dmitry Bivol fight. Abdelaziz may have gotten the Mexican's attention, but Helwani believes he's made Usman look bad in the process.

Speaking on the issue during an interview with Fight Hub TV, the MMA journalist said:

"Clown comment. First of all, with all due respect, how dare you disrespect Dmitry Bivol? Dmitry Bivol vs. Kamaru Usman isn't necessarily a fair fight. Come on now. We know what they're trying to do. Kamaru Usman is the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in mixed martial arts, he's incredible. If you're trying to get this fight, get this fight, but don't come across like a jack*** because you're letting your manager do the talking for you."

Abdelaziz made a ridiculous comment when he seemingly questioned Bivol’s boxing acumen because of his social media following. In response, Alvarez blasted both Usman and his manager, basically telling them to wait for their turn.

Nonetheless, Helwani is aware that Abdelaziz was merely doing his job by trying to secure his client a high-profile fight. However, the long-time MMA journalist believes that doesn't change the fact that the UFC welterweight champ incurred a loss in the public's perception. He continued:

"Ali is just trying to get his client and he's doing it in a very poor way and an embarrassing way. And look what happened? He got dunked on by Canelo. And what does that thing have? Like a thousand likes? I mean, it was clown stuff."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments below:

Canelo Alvarez tells Ariel Helwani that Kamaru Usman fight is on the table

Canelo Alvarez previously appeared on Ariel Helwani's show, The MMA Hour. During the nearly eight-minute interview, the Mexican superstar was asked if he's interested in fighting Kamaru Usman somewhere down the line.

"That's the payday, I know," Canelo replied. "Maybe. Why not? Never say no, right?"

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments on Kamaru Usman:

Although he didn't outright shut the door on a potential Usman fight, Alvarez reiterated that, for him, legacy comes first before money. He will be going up against the reigning WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7.

Edited by David Andrew