"Possibly the biggest underdog win" - CM Punk hails Julianna Pena for title win over Amanda Nunes 

CM Punk has hailed Julianna Pena for her incredible triumph over Amanda Nunes, causing one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.

Julianna Pena faced Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 for the women's bantamweight championship. Nunes was a massive favorite heading into the fight.

However, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' was able to defy the odds and come out on top. Following a fierce first round, the 32-year-old entered the second round invigorated and confident in her abilities.

It wasn't long before Pena's constant pressure allowed her to take Nunes to the mat. In the end, Pena finished the fight by sinking in a rear-naked choke at 3:26 of round two.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, CM Punk was asked to name the fighters he loves to watch. Punk talked of Julianna Pena and her historic victory at UFC 269. He said:

"I love watching the ladies fight, Julianna Pena, she's residing in Chicago now, gotta give a big shoutout to her. Possibly the biggest underdog win in mixed martial arts history, beating you know, the GOAT, Amanda Nunes."

Apart from mentioning Julianna Pena, CM Punk also mentioned Belal Muhammad, Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman as some of the fighters he loves to watch.

CM Punk believes Kazushi Sakuraba is the MMA GOAT

In the same interview, CM Punk was asked to choose his MMA GOAT. Punk named Kazushi Sakuraba as his MMA GOAT over the likes of Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"I've got a soft spot in my heart for Sakuraba. Probably a lot of people wouldn't pick Sakuraba. But I'm a pro wrestler at heart and I know Saku is, too. So he's one of those guys that kind of captures everything I love about mixed martial arts. Perennial underdog, ugly ears. What's not to love? said CM Punk."

The 52-year-old started his career as a professional wrestler but switched over to MMA. Kazushi Sakuraba won the UFC Japan heavyweight tournament in 1997 before joining Pride. During his time, Sakuraba was one of the biggest names in MMA.

Watch CM Punk's full interview with Helen Yee below:

