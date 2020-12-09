CM Punk reveals that UFC boss Dana White is more generous than WWE owner Vince McMahon

CM Punk believes UFC president Dana White is more generous than WWE owner, Vince McMahon.

CM Punk, a combat sports star who transitioned from pro wrestling to MMA, is renowned for his career in the WWE. He also had two fights inside the octagon with the UFC.

There is no question that both White and McMahon are very similar in the fact they are both business savvy. However, Punk believes White is more generous in giving people more money under the table.

"I think there are levels to it and obviously you can draw they are both right-wing the word I will use is weirdo. They vote based on what is good for their pocketbook. But, yeah I think if I had to really compare and contrast, I think Dana is more generous," Punk said to Renee Paquette. "I think Dana does a lot of stuff for the fighters behind the scenes, I think there is a lot of locker room money thrown around that people don't know about. He gets a lot of flack."

CM Punk wants fighters to be paid more

Although White does a lot behind the scenes like paying locker room bonuses, CM Punk believes the UFC needs to pay fighters more.

"That being said, I do believe fighters need to get paid a whole lot of a hell more," he continued. "A lot of that time when he lashes out when people are complaining about pay and this and unionization. It is because he knows he just gave that guy $250,000 grand under the table. You can't talk about it. But, he should still pay people more and fighters need to get together and unionze anyway just like the wrestlers."

DC says after he lost to Jon Jones, Lorenzo and Dana gave him $1M. #DCandHelwani pic.twitter.com/PKXEfPlwzZ — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) August 31, 2020

Of course, there is proof of a locker room bonus. Daniel Cormier has been open about the fact White and the promotion have given him extra money after fights. Just recently, Wallid Ismail tweeted a picture of White giving his client, Deiveson Figueredo a stack of cash after his UFC 255 win.

CM Punk went 0-2 in the UFC with losses to Mickey Gall and Mike Jackson.