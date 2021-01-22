CM Punk says he dreamed of Dustin Poirier beating Conor McGregor in 'crazy fashion' at UFC 257

Former WWE superstar CM Punk has said that he dreamed of Dustin Poirier beating Conor McGregor at UFC 257.

Punk, a retired mixed martial artist, was responding to fans on a Q&A session on Twitter. When asked about his thoughts on the UFC 257 main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, CM Punk stated that he had a dream last night, and saw Poirier winning the fight in a "crazy fashion".

I had a dream last night that porier won in pretty crazy fashion. I’m stoked. — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 22, 2021

The McGregor vs. Poirier fight is set to go down on January 23 at the Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Both the lightweights last fought in 2014, where 'The Notorious one' emerged victorious via first-round TKO win. McGregor had recently claimed that he will knock Poirier out inside 60 seconds of the fight, but wouldn't mind "going to war" with 'The Diamond'.

Both McGregor and Poirier will be looking to put on a dominant performance, especially now that the UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to come back if any of his fellow lightweight competitors do something "spectacular", according to Dana White.

The disastrous MMA career of CM Punk

After retiring from professional wrestling in 2014, CM Punk signed a multi-fight contract with the UFC. Without prior training and fighting experience, Punk's decision to venture into the world of MMA was rather calamatious.

He started training in early 2015, but suffered major injuries which delayed his UFC debut. It was later announced that Punk would fight Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in September of 2016. The former WWE superstar was dominated by Gall and consequently submitted in the first round of the fight. Punk reportedly made $500,000 on his debut.

Mickey Gall > CM Punk > Seth Rollins > Brock Lesner > Mark Hunt > Stefan Struve > Stipe Miocic = MICKEY GALL UFC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION! pic.twitter.com/XsTg5wB9lb — Mickey Gall (@mickeygall) April 4, 2017

In his second MMA fight, CM Punk locked horns with Mike Jackson at UFC 225 in 2018. This time, Punk was able to survive all the five rounds, but it was Jackson who won the fight via unanimous decision (30–26, 30–26, 30–26).

UFC's decision to let CM Punk fight in the promotion was unprecedented since the Chiacago-based professional wrestler had no fighting experience in MMA. Punk later retired from the sport and joined Cage Fury Fighting Championships, an MMA promotion, as a commentator.